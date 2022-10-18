FULTON • Itawamba Community College will host a Summer of Science presentation, Oct. 27, at 1:30 p.m. at the David C. Cole Student Services Building at the Fulton Campus.
The presentation is the culmination of a research project between ICC and Brown University. Funding for this project was made possible by Brown University and The Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.
Dr. Erica Walker, assistant professor of epidemiology at the Brown University School of Public Health, will be a special guest. She has extensive experience with both environmental exposure assessments and modeling, community surveying and community engagement, focusing on air, noise, visual and water pollution. She practices storm chasing science, which she defines as directing her resources and attention to areas that are typically overlooked. Her credentials include the bachelor’s degree from Simmons University, master’s degree from Tufts University and doctorate from Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.
Student researchers Haley Dean of Saltillo and Rosy Davis of Tupelo will present their research, which is entitled “An Analysis of Black Carbon and PM 2.5 in Tupelo.”
The public is invited to attend the free presentation.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM
CDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 degrees expected.
* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri, and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...From midnight Tonight to 9 AM CDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and
other sensitive vegetation, and possibly damage unprotected
outdoor plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&