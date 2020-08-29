Calhoun Academy Cougars
AT A GLANCE
Division: MAIS 8-Man 1-1A
2019 record: 6-5, 1-2 (lost in 1st round of playoffs)
Head coach: Gerry Winters (10th year)
3 PLAYERS TO WATCH
Colin Chrestman, RB/LB, Sr.
• Returning two-year starter on both sides of the ball.
Austin Stroup, QB/DB, Jr.
• Returning starter at quarterback and all-conference selection as a sophomore.
Jake Walls, OL/DL, Jr.
• Transferred from Bruce High School.
COACHING ‘EM UP
Head coach Gerry Winters enters his 10th season at the helm. Since moving to 8-man football, Winters and the Cougars have built momentum in previous years, advancing to the playoffs in three of the last four seasons.
OFFENSE
The Cougars return a lot of experience in the backfield, and that includes a few senior veterans. Colin Chrestman (Sr.) and Jake Blount (Sr.) return at running back, while Austin Stroup (Jr.) is a returning starter at quarterback.
Colben Parker (Sr.) is a two-year starter at wide receiver and will be joined by Colby Cain (So.), who will see time at running back as well.
The Cougars also welcome a transfer on the offensive line. Jake Walls (Jr.) will pace the offensive line after transferring from Bruce.
DEFENSE
As is the case with any 8-man football team, it will be old-school football with several Cougars starting on both sides of the ball. Chrestman is a returning starter at linebacker while Walls will also play on the line.
The Cougars also feature a veteran secondary this fall. Blount, Stroup and Parker will handle the defensive back slots.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Calhoun Academy must fill a void in the kicking game after graduating last year's starting kicker and punter. Seth Walker (Jr.) is the leading candidate to handle kicking and punting duties. Chrestman returns as the team's longsnapper.
X-FACTOR
As usual, staying healthy is a must for Calhoun Academy due to the regular roster numbers in 8-man football. Last season the Cougars won the first six games of the season before dropping the last five games, largely due to key injuries.
COACH SPEAK
"We're still searching for our identity. We have quite a few players returning from last year, but six of those guys had knee surgeries. You never know how they will bounce back mentally. But we have high hopes for what we have coming back, and we had good skill level last year." - Gerry Winters
Paul Jones