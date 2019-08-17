Calhoun Academy Cougars
FAST FACTS
District: MAIS 1-1A
2018 record: 3-7, 3-5 (no playoffs)
Head coach: Gerry Winters (8th year)
3 PLAYERS TO WATCH
Levi Gosa, TE/DE, Sr.
• The 6-foot-5, 200-pounder earned all-conference honors a year ago on the offensive side of ball.
Dowden Taylor, WR/QB/DB, Sr.
• Will play a variety of offensive positions; also handles kicking duties for Cougars.
Coben Parker, CB/WR, Jr.
• Led team in interceptions with 4 en route to all-conference defensive honors.
COACHING ‘EM UP
Gerry Winters took over the Calhoun Academy program eight years ago and helped the school make the transition to MAIS Eight-Man football. He led the Cougars to the playoffs in 2016 and 2017 before missing the postseason by one win last year.
OFFENSE
The Cougars scored 30 points or more in all but two games last year. But Calhoun Academy will have to rebuild the line with several new faces.
George Tetter (So.) is the lone returning starter on the line. Freshmen Jacob Baker and Collin Hastings will experience their first varsity season along the line.
The Cougars do return a veteran weapon in tight end Levi Gosa (Sr.). The team's only other senior, Dowden Taylor, will see playing time at receiver, quarterback and running back.
DEFENSE
As expected in MAIS Eight-Man football, several of the Cougars will start on both sides of the ball with little depth behind them.
Gosa is also a force at end, while Taylor and Coben Parker (Jr.) headline the secondary at the cornerback spots. Parker led the Cougars with four interceptions a year ago.
Similar to offense, Calhoun Academy will exhibit inexperience on the line outside of Gosa.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Gosa is expected to aid special teams and will handle the plackicking and punting duties. Taylor is the longsnapper and could also factor into the return game.
X-FACTOR
With an 11-man roster, the Cougars must stay away from the injury bug, particularly at the skill positions.
COACH SPEAK
"We're short on depth, so we will be in a tough spot if someone goes down at a key position." – Gerry Winters