Calhoun City Wildcats
AT A GLANCE
Division: 2-2A
2019 record: 9-4, 4-0 (lost in 3rd round of playoffs)
Head coach: M.D. Jennings (1st year)
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Jackson Lee, QB, Jr.
• Leading candidate to take over the starting quarterback role; completed 4 of 5 passes for 52 yards, 1 TD.
Thomas Clayton, WR/DB, Sr.
• Recorded 11 catches for 223 yards, 1 TD; on defense, had 13 tackles and 1 INT.
Jaylen Artberry, RB/LB, Sr.
• Had 11 carries for 134 yards, 2 TDs; on defense, had 50 tackles.
COACHING ‘EM UP
M.D. Jennings takes over as head coach this year after Chad White left for a coordinator role at Ripley. Jennings is the third head coach in as many years for the Wildcats.
OFFENSE
After serving as a backup, Jackson Lee (Jr.) looks to take over at quarterback this year. In the backfield, Calhoun City lost over 2,000 rushing yards from last year. Jaylen Artberry (Sr.) is the leading returner, and Kajarrious Conner (Sr.) will also receive carries.
Thomas Clayton (Sr.) will be the leading receiver while two sophomores, Zy Pryor and Cameron Crutchfield, will also catch passes. On the line, Gage Tutor (Sr.) and Warner Wiggs (Sr.) are returning starters.
DEFENSE
A lot of production was lost on this side of the ball as well. On the line, Jacquez Tucker (Sr.), Pryor, and Wiggs will hop over and play both sides. At linebacker, Earlontae Cousins (Sr.), Kevon Salley (So.), J.B. Edwards (Jr.) and Conner will all see action.
Clayton will take on a bigger role in the secondary and will be the primary cornerback. There will be a rotation of players vying for the other cornerback and safety positions.
SPECIAL TEAMS
There is still an open competition for both kicker and punter, while Clayton and other skill position players will all compete as return specialists.
X-FACTOR
Almost every yard and tackle from last season has graduated. Those role players from last season will have to replace the lost production if the team will be as successful as it has been the last few years.
COACH SPEAK
“I’ve been preaching to the guys since I’ve taken over that we have to be in great shape because they’re going to have to play all four quarters on both sides of the ball.” – M.D. Jennings
Dalton Middleton