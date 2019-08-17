Calhoun City Wildcats
FAST FACTS
Division: 2-2A
2018 record: 10-5, 3-0 (lost in semifinals)
Head coach: Chad White (1st year)
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Chardarius Hill, ATH, Sr.
• Accumulated 938 offensive yards, 7 TDs; recorded 39 tackles, 3 INTs.
Hayden Goodson, RB/LB, Sr.
• Rushed for 402 yards, 6 TDs; recorded 8 catches for 80 yards, 1 TD.
Shuntavion Crawford, DL, Sr.
• Recorded 54 tackles and 3.5 sacks.
COACHING 'EM UP
Chad White was promoted to head coach this season. He had been the defensive coordinator for Calhoun City since 2015 and helped lead the team to a state title in 2016.
OFFENSE
Six starters return, and one of those is senior quarterback Chardarius Hill. With a QB battle going on, Hill could also end up lining up at running back. Also at running back is Hayden Goodson (Sr.), who scored six touchdowns on the ground last year.
On the line, two starters return in Jaquayons Artery (Sr.) and Terrance Hall (Sr.).
DEFENSE
Only three starters return on the this side of the ball.
Shuntavion Crawford (Sr.) is the only returning lineman and will play tackle. At linebacker, Emariun Clayton (Sr.) returns after making 79 tackles. In the secondary, Hill comes back after grabbing three interceptions last year.
SPECIAL TEAMS
McGreger Lee graduated, and the kicking and punting jobs are wide open entering the season. Hill will lead the return team.
X-FACTOR
The Calhoun City defense has held opponents to less than an average of 10 points per game in two of White’s four seasons on staff. With eight new faces on that side of the ball, those players will need to continue the success from previous years for the Wildcats to make another playoff run.
COACH SPEAK
“The thing that has stuck out to me this spring and summer has been this senior class. They have done a really good job as an entire unit. We are going to try to keep shifting in the same direction that we have been going in the past.” – Chad White