The Houston RCDC played host on Saturday afternoon to the first scheduled candidate speaking for 2023 Itawamba County elections at the Houston Community Center.
A crowd between 100 and 200 strong gathered to hear candidates speak for the first time in an organized event. Volunteers served food and drinks at the outdoor event.
Candidates in attendance were each given five minutes of speaking time to address the gathered crowd, with the ring of a cowbell giving candidates a one-minute warning before also signaling when their allotted time had expired. The floor was opened to candidates for state offices, but only candidates for county offices spoke on Saturday.
Speakers included Michelle Jarrell Clouse (R, chancery clerk, unopposed), Kathy Bean (R, tax collector, unopposed), Kelby Comer (R, prosecuting attorney, unopposed), Doug Lesley (R, Constable West, unopposed), Gail McFerrin (I, election commissioner, unopposed), John Bishop (R, justice court judge west, unopposed), Jason S. Baker (R, tax assessor), Tami M. Beane (R, tax assessor), Robert Posey Jr. (R, tax assessor), Ceburn Gray (R, circuit clerk), Matt Hudson (R, circuit clerk), Joseph P. Jones (R, circuit clerk), Cecil "Ike" Johnson (R, 2nd District Supervisor), Dan Moore Jr. (R, 2nd District Supervisor), Chris Dickinson (R, sheriff) and Mitch Nabors (R, sheriff).
Primary elections for Itawamba County offices are set for August 8, with general elections to be held Nov. 7. The last day to register to vote in the upcoming primary elections is July 9.
