Robert Foster, Republican
“I think we’re just directing people to the wrong place for the most part. We’re putting them in jail rather than putting them in a mental health facility. I think that’s the biggest problem we face. We need to direct those people that need help from substance abuse and have mental disorders that are not a danger to society but are more of a danger to themselves to a mental health facility rather than a jail.”
Tate Reeves, Republican
“More home and community-based care would be a good starting point. It will take more funding too. Everyone's needs are unique, so it is impossible to have one blanket approach. I do think, generally, we need to move from an institutional care focus to a community care focus.”
Bill Waller, Republican
“Mental health is a state obligation and we have to fund it adequately. We have to find resources to support our regional centers. I intend to give all the attention we need to make sure that we have adequate resources to support mental health. And of course that goes into the drug and alcohol addiction problems that we have to. I’m familiar with working with that in the drug court, and I intend to provide whatever resources we need to tackle that problem to make sure that everyone in Mississippi can have a safe and product life.”
Jim Hood, Democrat
“Mississippi’s mental health system has been ignored and underfunded for the last eight years under Tate Reeves. As lieutenant governor, he has led the charge to slash the Department of Mental Health’s budget and increasing hardships on those who can least afford it. Adjusting for inflation, the Department of Mental Health’s current state appropriation is more than $17 million below its funding level just seven years ago. Reeves has hamstrung the state’s ability to care for Mississippians who need help. He has forced local governments and law enforcement to bear the costs of jailing those suffering from mental health problems instead of receiving services. As governor, I will support increased funding for the Department of Mental Health, and accept $1 billion per year from the federal government to expand access to health care for about 300,000 Mississippians.”
Velesha Williams, Democrat
“We can go get the billions of dollars left on the table by expanding Medicaid. For me, it's not rocket science, but a matter of love. I do not believe that an individual who has a mental disability belongs in jail. I think that's a horrendous practice.”