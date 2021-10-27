The Boy climbed into the cab of the Old Man’s truck and slammed the door. Two pairs of heavy leather gloves, pruning shears, a hatchet and an axe lay on the passenger floorboard under his feet. Elvis crooned about a blue Christmas quietly on the radio.
“A little early to be cutting a tree, isn’t it?” he asked, and the Old Man laughed.
“Way too early,” the Old Man said, giving the volume knob a twirl to the left. “We haven’t even had Halloween yet. Your grandmother wants to plant some running beans next year and I thought it was cool enough to cut some cane for stakes.”
The Boy did his best to hide his expression. Cutting cane was a job that always proved to be much harder than it would appear. Every stick reminded him of a hard-headed beagle on a lead. The cane actively fought being cut, then fought being dragged out. It would tangle with every piece of brush it could grab. Once out, it fought being stacked and bundled, then it usually managed to pull itself out of the truck bed in a mangling heap at least twice on the way back. Once home, it fought being unbundled, then each stick did its best to resist having its limbs stripped clean for eventual use. The only person who ever threw away a dressed cane stake, he thought, was a person who’d never cut and cleaned one with their own hands.
Bumping along a muddy gravel road on their way to a likely thicket, the Boy tried to send his mind elsewhere.
“I can start making out my Christmas list at least,” he said. “It’s time to get ready for final exams, too, but I can worry about that later.”
“By all means,” the Old Man said, “don’t be without something to worry about. You can always think far enough ahead to find something to worry about. That’s why we’re cutting cane for beans six months before they’ll need to climb it.”
The Boy looked at the Old Man, who wasn’t smiling now.
“The things I tell you, about making a point of enjoying each day for itself, that’s not just for your education,” he said. “That’s me trying to convince myself to do it too.
“Most advice is like that. You’ll have bosses who tell you how they want you to treat customers, even though you already know how to treat customers. You’ll have Sunday school teachers tell you how to behave, even though they’ve never seen you misbehaving. Did you ever wonder why the Boy Scouts have the older boys teach skills to the younger boys? It’s not just so the leaders don’t have to do it themselves. You really, truly learn how to do something when you’re teaching someone else. That’s what folks who sound wise are hoping will happen for them.”
The truck slowed before a barbed wire gate. The Boy was out before they stopped rolling and opened it. The Old Man labored the truck across muddy ruts, trying not to spin, then the Boy closed the gate behind them and got back in the cab.
“It’s easy to spend all our time dwelling on what we don’t have,” the Old Man said, edging the truck tightly along the field road’s higher shoulder. “The good things, once we’ve done them, go straight into the rear view mirror. Usually, we never even look at them. Hardly even think about them. Pretty soon, they’re lost over the back horizon or gone around a curve. Meanwhile, we’re focused on what we’ll struggle to do next, only to not enjoy it either when we’ve done it.”
They stopped 50 yards shy of the field’s lower corner. Water stood in the ruts from that point on. Far ahead, a mass of cane draped in briar vines waved tall in a cool October breeze.
“We can drive down there, get stuck, and walk all the way back,” the Old Man said, “or we can walk the cane back up here and drive home.”
“Yes sir,” the Boy said with a grimace. “I’ll be sure to enjoy that.”
“Enjoy not being stuck,” the Old Man said, and lifted his gloves and shears from the floor.
Kevin Tate is a freelance writer. Email kevinmtate@gmail.com.