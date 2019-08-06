Mississippi Trucking Association Foundation awarded 30 scholarships for the 2019 – 2020 school year. Carlos Morales of Ripley received one of those scholarships.
Over ten years ago, the Mississippi Trucking Association Foundation Scholarship Program was created. The primary objective of the Foundation a 501(c) (3) charitable corporation designed to receive contributions, memorial gifts and property, is to promote educational projects related to the trucking industry and provide scholarships to deserving students who are children of MTA member employees that are enrolled in scholastic endeavors. This class joins over 250 students who have received this scholarship.
Scholarships are offered through the Mississippi Trucking Association Foundation, the H. Dean Cotton Endowment, the John Fayard Endowment, the R. Gene Holmes Endowment, the G. Larry Kerr Endowment the Mike McLarty Endowment, and the Vernon G. Sawyer Endowment.
This year, MTA had three separate scholarship awards ceremonies. (Jackson, Hattiesburg, and Tupelo)
Scholarship applications will be available February 1, 2020 for the year 2020 – 2021. For further information contact Shelby Clemmer Purvis at the MTA office at shelby@mstrucking.org