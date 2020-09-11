TUPELO • What started as a summer drive-in tour of Contemporary Christian musicians is now extending into the fall, and it’s adding a few laughs along with the music.
Casting Crowns and comedian Chonda Pierce are continuing the drive-in theater tours with performances in Iuka and Guin, Alabama.
Casting Crowns has extended its drive-in tour to include an Oct. 28 performance at the Iuka Drive-In Theatre. The Georgia-based band, which has sold more than 10 million records, performed Aug. 18 in Guin.
Pierce, billed as the “Country Comic” and “Queen of Clean,” will bring her standup routine Oct. 30 to Guin’s Blue Moon Drive-In. Pierce’s gift of comedy and storytelling has helped her sell more albums than any other female comedian.
Both shows begin at dusk. Gates open at 6 p.m. in Iuka and 5 p.m. in Guin.
Tickets are sold by a per car basis with a limit of six people per car. Tickets are $175 for premium parking (closest to the stage and screen) and $100 for general admission.
Both tours are promoted by Awakening Events, which has presented this year’s drive-in tours featuring TobyMac, Mac Powell, Michael W. Smith, Steven Curtis Chapman, Zach Williams and Big Daddy Weave.
Tickets are available online at driveintheatertour.com