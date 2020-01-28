MCKENZIE, Tenn. • Bethel men picked up its fourth straight victory last Saturday at Crisp Arena, winning 89-82 over Blue Mountain in SSAC action.
The Wildcats' big man Cayden Edmonson had another huge game, scoring 26 points in the victory, while Cameron Ricks had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Tyree Beason (SR/Memphis, Tenn.) collected his third double-double of the season, and second straight, with a 20-point and 10-rebound performance for Blue Mountain.
Brandon Williams (SO/Dyersburg, Tenn.) led the Toppers in scoring with 25 points, while Aleksa Vujadinovic (SO/Niksic, Montenegro) chipped in 11.
The win improved Bethel's record to 14-7 overall and 5-4 in the SSAC, while the Toppers dropped to 11-6 overall and 4-5 in the SSAC.
"We gave up too many points in the paint (51) to them tonight," BMC head coach Jermael Bingham said. "We usually flourish on the break, but they stalled us out. We didn't play as well as we can, but give Bethel credit, they got the big shots down the stretch."
BMC returns to action Thursday in Cochran, Ga. against SSAC foe Middle Ga. St. with a 7:30 p.m. tip.