agate Chad Payne finishers May 14, 2022 7 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHAD PAYNE RACE(Assisted wheelchair race, with pusher listed first)1. Jim Brown;43;40:08;Caleb Rodgers,Tupelo2. Rusty Waterer;46;48:28;Rayden Monts, Belden3. Rusty Palmer;46;54:44;Ramsey Meadows, Baldwyn4. Luke Ueltschey;18;54:59;Ebrianna Mason, Tupelo5. Misty Thompson;45;55:53;Lane Bryant, Belden6. Marcus Ueltschey;48;55:57;Elizabeth Warfield, Tupelo7. Tom Brister;18;56:27;Carter Mullins, Tupelo8. Sara Wright;33;57:04;Jazelle Wright. Tupelo9. David Neilsen;75;9:41;Cheyenne Henderson. Saltillo10. Tucker Witt;21;1:00:44;Lejend Ford, Mooreville11. Jim Johnson;59;1:11:04;Cheyenne Henderson, Shannon12. John Quaka;53;1:11:06;Madison Henderson, Tupelo13. Drew McDonald;35;1:11:11;Easley McCain, Saltillo14. Summer Jensen;25;1:13:35;Braxton Thomas, Pontotoc15. Dakota Huff;32;1:26:52;Elizabeth Warfield, Tupelo16. Caitlyn Moody;27;1:27:33;Coylyn Holmes, Starkville17. Arli Cook;20;1:28:08;Gannon Walker, Saltillo18. Kate Webb;27;1:28:11;Carter Rowell, New Albany19. Lauren Williams;27;1:29:47;Jedadia Stanphill, Saltillo20. Melissa Chatham;49;1:29:49;Carlee Hill, Fulton21. Mary J Bouchillon;26;1:29:53;Jedadia Stanphil, Tupelo22. Ryan Putt;22;1:34:09;Brayden Brunson, Tupelo23. Kelly Gregory;32;1:34:38;TJ Spraggins, Tupelo24. Brooks Dye;47;1:42:06;Avery Dye, Tupelo25. Kristie Dye 44;1:42:11;16:27;Avery Dye, Tupelo26. Ashton Collins;24;1:56:39;Paislee Jones, Tupelo john.pitts@djournal.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Wheelchair Race Chad Payne Race Chemistry Cosmetics Dye Avery Dye Chad Payne Finisher Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus 82° Sunny Tupelo, MS (38804) Today Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.. Tonight Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Updated: May 14, 2022 @ 7:20 pm Full Forecast Trending Now Suspect in fatal beating outside Steele’s Dive waives hearing Pontotoc native selected for prestigious banking scholarship CRIME REPORTS: Saturday, May 14, 2022 A wicked Witch Dance: Exploring the Natchez Trace's most mysterious mile marker Former State Auditor Stacey Pickering officially resigns from state VA board, agency says Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. News Alerts & Top Stories Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories each week. The Session Get weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts, from our state politics team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters