CHAD PAYNE RACE

(Assisted wheelchair race, with pusher listed first)

1. Jim Brown;43;40:08;Caleb Rodgers,Tupelo

2. Rusty Waterer;46;48:28;Rayden Monts, Belden

3. Rusty Palmer;46;54:44;Ramsey Meadows, Baldwyn

4. Luke Ueltschey;18;54:59;Ebrianna Mason, Tupelo

5. Misty Thompson;45;55:53;Lane Bryant, Belden

6. Marcus Ueltschey;48;55:57;Elizabeth Warfield, Tupelo

7. Tom Brister;18;56:27;Carter Mullins, Tupelo

8. Sara Wright;33;57:04;Jazelle Wright. Tupelo

9. David Neilsen;75;9:41;Cheyenne Henderson. Saltillo

10. Tucker Witt;21;1:00:44;Lejend Ford, Mooreville

11. Jim Johnson;59;1:11:04;Cheyenne Henderson, Shannon

12. John Quaka;53;1:11:06;Madison Henderson, Tupelo

13. Drew McDonald;35;1:11:11;Easley McCain, Saltillo

14. Summer Jensen;25;1:13:35;Braxton Thomas, Pontotoc

15. Dakota Huff;32;1:26:52;Elizabeth Warfield, Tupelo

16. Caitlyn Moody;27;1:27:33;Coylyn Holmes, Starkville

17. Arli Cook;20;1:28:08;Gannon Walker, Saltillo

18. Kate Webb;27;1:28:11;Carter Rowell, New Albany

19. Lauren Williams;27;1:29:47;Jedadia Stanphill, Saltillo

20. Melissa Chatham;49;1:29:49;Carlee Hill, Fulton

21. Mary J Bouchillon;26;1:29:53;Jedadia Stanphil, Tupelo

22. Ryan Putt;22;1:34:09;Brayden Brunson, Tupelo

23. Kelly Gregory;32;1:34:38;TJ Spraggins, Tupelo

24. Brooks Dye;47;1:42:06;Avery Dye, Tupelo

25. Kristie Dye 44;1:42:11;16:27;Avery Dye, Tupelo

26. Ashton Collins;24;1:56:39;Paislee Jones, Tupelo

