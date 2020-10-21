A 2019 molestation charge against a Fulton man has been dismissed in the lower courts and all charges dropped.
Christopher Johnson, 30, was arrested on Aug. 13, 2019 and charged with touching a child for lustful purposes after being accused of accosting a child in Fulton’s Playgarden Park.
Johnson was taken into custody by Fulton Police Department immediately following the incident. He initially appeared before Judge Harold Holcomb, who set his bond at $25,000.
Johnson’s case was presented to the grand jury in February. Finding no sufficient evidence to prosecute Johnson for a felony crime, the jury pushed the case to the lower courts and charges were changed to simple assault.
Morgan Michelle Bowden alleged that Johnson approached her while she was visiting the park with her daughter, step cousins and an adult relative. She claimed Johnson spoke to her family aggressively, made suggestive comments, then grabbed the youngest child and tried to flee.
Following the incident, Bowden posted the claims against Johnson on her personal Facebook page. The post was shared more than 1,700 times before she removed it.
At the time of the incident David Haynes, pastor of Trinity Baptist Church, where Johnson reportedly attends services, told the Times that Johnson is a special needs adult. His sister, Kristian Bennett confirmed to The Times that Johnson suffered from a traumatic brain injury following a car accident and has an IQ of 46. She said her brother is mentally and physically incapable of many of the accusations that were levied against him.
According to Fulton Police Chief Mitch Nabors the plaintiff did not show up for the city court hearing and the case was dismissed for lack of prosecution.