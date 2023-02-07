You’re an outdoors person; he’s a foodie. You’re a history buff; she loves spas. The honeymoon has to be perfect for both of you. Why not spend it somewhere there’s something for everyone?
“With Chattanooga’s charming character and natural wonders, there is no shortage of romance in the Scenic City,” according to Barry White, president and CEO of Chattanooga Tourism Co. “Begin the day with a sunrise at Snooper’s Rock overlooking the Tennessee River Gorge and finish at sunset during a stroll across the Walnut Street Bridge. Or, venture underground and learn about the Ruby Falls love story during a cave tour. Chattanooga is a city of passion and love that will quickly settle into a special place in your heart.”
Where to stay
There are plenty of places to stay in Chattanooga, but only one of them has a world-famous song to go with it: Book your stay at the Chattanooga Choo Choo, a hotel built around the historic depot, and have the option of staying in a conventional hotel room or on a train car. (The train cars are currently being renovated, but should be complete in mid-2023.) For a more upscale experience, check out The Edwin Hotel, a boutique luxury hotel by the downtown river that features a private collection of works by local artists.
Alternately, get out of town completely and enjoy a cozy stay with a beautiful view at a rental in the surrounding mountains. Log onto Airbnb or Vrbo to find anything from posh homes to a treehouse in the area around Chattanooga and enjoy some alone time.
What to do
It used to be that you couldn’t drive through the South without seeing barns with roofs painted to tell you to “See Rock City.” While most of those barns are gone, it’s still solid advice.
There’s a lot to see, do and eat in Rock City, but perhaps most unforgettable is the view from atop Lookout Mountain where they say you can see seven states. Another Chattanooga natural icon is Ruby Falls, the tallest and deepest underground cave waterfall you can visit in the United States, deep within Lookout Mountain.
Or, take a walk through the scenic downtown and visit some great shops and the Tennessee Aquarium. Make a couple’s visit to the spas at The Chattanoogan Hotel, the Edwin or Good Fortune Soap and Spa. Take a tour of the Chattanooga Whiskey Experimental Distillery (and get a tasting of their wares). If you like your bookstores small and independent, check out Book & Cover; if you like them giant, check out McKay’s used books.
What to eat
For romantic fine dining, you’ve got a wide variety of options: St. John’s Restaurant, Alleia, Bridgeman’s Chophouse or Easy Bistro & Bar are all good options. If you stay at the Choo Choo, walk over to Urban Stack, which touts itself as the home of “killer burgers and many drinks,” both of which are exquisite, and then stop by Clumpies for ice cream on the way back to the hotel. If you stay at The Edwin, you can walk to countless restaurants in the downtown area, and it’s hard to go wrong. (But if you do get stuck for ideas, grab a pizza at Lupi’s.)
It’s technically a small chain rather than a purely local place, but if you get homesick, you can get a meal at Tupelo Honey Southern Kitchen & Bar for food worthy of its namesake.
Where to stop on the way
Less than two hours out from Northeast Mississippi (if you’re taking the quickest route to Chattanooga), you’re going to pass a rocket. Just a big, black-and-white, 363-foot-tall rocket, standing on the side of the interstate. You can’t miss it. That’s a replica of a Saturn V rocket that carried astronauts to the Moon, and it’s well worth a stop at Huntsville, Alabama’s, U.S. Space & Rocket Center to learn more about its story.
For a memorably offbeat excursion, stop about an hour later in Scottsboro, Alabama, at Unclaimed Baggage, the store where all the luggage that air travelers lose goes to find new homes.