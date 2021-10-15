HOUSTON -- The Houston Airport will use a recently-received $1.1 million FAA grant to resurface the runway and make other improvements to the airport, Airport Manager Jack Lewis said this week.
Jess Wiygul of Cook Coggin Engineers in Tupelo wrote the grant.
The work will generally get the airport in better shape, and help make Houston more attractive to businesses looking to set up businesses and industrial sites, Mayor Parker said this week.
The work will take about six weeks to complete, weather permitting, according to Houston Mayor Stacey Parker.
The annual FAA grants include full reimbursement for the local matching funds requirement. That full re-imbursement provision is contained in the recently passed Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
Said Wiygul: “The AIP (federal Airport Improvement Program) program is typically 90% federal, 5% state (MDOT), and 5% local match. This year, as part of CARES, the federal portion will cover 100%. So, while there typically is a local match, it doesn’t apply this year.”
Said U.S. Senator Roger Wicker: “At a time of great uncertainty for our airports and their employees, it is essential for the U. S. to keep investing in our air infrastructure.
“These grants will help Mississippi’s airports continue to enhance safety and improve their air operations so that they can be ready to meet demand for air transportation when the coronavirus epidemic has ended.
“I was glad to support provisions in the CARES Act to allow our nation’s airports to complete these important projects even while local resources are constrained.”
This year’s improvements are among the most recent to the airport, which also serves as a selling point to industries -- and the jobs and paychecks they bring -- looking to locate or expand in the Houston area.
Mayor Parker saw things this way: “This grant is just another step in the right direction for our airport. We have been trying to take advantage of every grant that is affordable to our budget. With the help from many resources we have been able to follow a plan that the city is proud of.
“Jack Lewis has been a great leader and a world of knowledge in giving us the right direction to be headed. We want to thank each agency involved in making our airport one of the best for small cities in Mississippi.
“We will continue upgrading the airport as long as the system allows us to. We are so thankful for every opportunity we have been given. If we can't drive you in we want to fly you in.”
> This year’s improvements are only the latest in a long list of upgrades at the airport in recent years. Those upgrades include construction of a six-bay hangar, an improved lounge and restrooms for aircrew and passengers, new fencing, electrical gates, lighting improvements, and a new fuel delivery system.
> One of the most important improvements include a pilot-operated runway lighting system. Available 24 hours a day, a pilot can key the microphone to switch on regular or high intensity lighting.
> Another major upgrade is a set of PAPI (Precision Approach Path Indicator) lights, a four-light GPS system which helps pilots insure they’re on a safe landing path. An aeronautical survey done last year helped lead to completion of this project. Lewis said he hopes to eventually upgrade the lights.
> According to Internet sources, the ratio of white to red lights seen is dependent on the angle of approach to the runway. Above the designated glide slope a pilot will observe more white lights than red; at approaches below the ideal angle more red lights than white will be seen. For the optimum approach angle the ratio of white to red lights will remain equal throughout for most aircraft.
> The airport, formally established in 1962, covers 84 acres at an elevation of 337 feet above mean sea level. It has one runway designated 3/21 with an asphalt surface measuring 4,400 by 75 feet, according to Internet sources. It dates to at least World War II as a landing field, and may have existed as a grass landing strip before that, Lewis said.
> The improvements make Houston more attractive to businesses looking to set up businesses and industrial sites. “When industrial representatives come to Houston, they don’t come by bus. They’re likely to fly in, and an attractive airport can help make a great first impression of the town,” Mayor Parker said.
> Improvements Lewis would like to see in future years include the precision approach system, putting in a weather station, and a parallel taxiway.