HOUSTON – A tradition in the area, the 21st Annual Frankie's Fun Day was held at the Chickasaw County Agri-Center in Houston on Friday.
While this is technically the 22nd year, they took last year off due to COVID.
Special needs students from Houston and Houlka Schools were treated to some fun and games, as well as everyone's favorite, the horse and buggy rides.
However, the entire event hinges upon the volunteers.
“There's no way to pull this off without volunteers,” said Jo Cross, one of the original founders of the event. “We all work together and try to make things go smoothly. We have some of the FFA groups, police, ambulance service, fire trucks, horse rides and buggy rides. We couldn't do any of this without these volunteers and our sponsors.”
The event is completely free for the kids, so they don't have to worry about not being able to do certain things because of money.
There is also a cake/toy walk, where each kids gets to take a cake and a toy home with them.
The event was started at the turn of the century, when Cross's son, Frankie, had just moved to the Houston School District.
“It started in Oct. 2000,” said Cross. “We had done a lot of transitioning through the school system, and Frankie was coming to Houston from Houlka. He had been participating in a fun day in New Albany and we needed a community service project for our 4-H in Houlka, so we decided on a fall day for special needs kids. I kind of headed it up and it's been a blast. This will be our 22nd year, 21st to hold it because of the pandemic. Ricky Burgess was our 4-H leader at the time and Angie Abrams was over 4-H.”
Both Abrams and Burgess are still active in the event each year.