OKOLONA • When EXCEL Inc. planned their first Thanksgiving dinner in 1990, they were mainly operating on faith and goodwill. And sweet potatoes.
At the time, Sister Nancy Scheck of EXCEL, Inc. was working at a church in Houston when someone made a donation of sweet potatoes. A group of college students were already planning to volunteer at the nonprofit community service center; Director Sister Liz Brown suggested hosting a Thanksgiving dinner as an opportunity to give back to the people of Chickasaw County.
Brown said they spread word of that inaugural event through advertisements in the local newspaper and by contacting churches. But with limited funding, she said they didn’t know how they would pay for it all.
“This is when our church had a Christmas collection of $1.13, so we weren’t independently wealthy by any means,” Brown said. “We’re sitting down for dinner one evening, and (Sister Nancy Scheck) said, ‘Did you ever think of how we’re going to pay for this?’”
Faith and goodwill, remember? And sweet potatoes.
“I said, ‘Well, we’ve got the sweet potatoes, and we’ll probably get a couple of turkeys,’” Brown said. “Honest to goodness, (that’s when) a knock came to the door.”
The woman at the door had seen EXCEL’s advertisement in the paper, and her church donated $50 towards the dinner. By that next morning, someone else called to ask how to help. On Thanksgiving Day, volunteers served a small feast to approximately 50 people in the community.
In the years since then, the dinner has grown considerably in both the level of need and level of support.
“It’s always been the same level of, you never know who’s going to show up on Thanksgiving Day to help out, and there’s always been enough,” Brown said.
This year, EXCEL Inc. expects to serve at least 240 people on Thanksgiving Day. Approximately 30 to 40 volunteers will assist with meal preparation. Planning for the event took more than a week.
Volunteers will begin prepping food at 8 a.m. Thanksgiving Day, will serve their first box at 10 a.m. and wrap the whole thing up around 1 p.m.
Many of the boxes will go directly to seniors and people in need within the community. Brown said those who receive the meals are always thankful; many would not have a hot meal on Thanksgiving Day if not for the program.
Typically, people sign up to receive a Thanksgiving meal by calling in advance. This helps the group know what to expect and the amount of food to prepare. EXCEL Inc. advertises so that people can reach out directly, and the after school director keeps a list of people from year to year to check up to see how many are in need.
The organization has located additional people this year by helping distribute COVID-19 relief funds in Chickasaw County through the COVID-19 Support Fund. While the fund, which served several counties in Northeast Mississippi, stopped accepting applications in early October, Brown said during the time they distributed funds, they found a lot of families in need of help because of COVID-19.
“This COVID thing has been really something because it certainly has shown an increase in the need,” Brown said.
There will be COVID-19 precautions in place during the Thanksgiving Day event. To encourage social distancing, volunteers who are delivering meals will wait in a large side room at the center’s office. Each volunteer will deliver food to a specific area in the community.
Recipients who come in to pick up their food will be asked to wait in the main lobby for their meals to be delivered to them. Kitchen volunteers will be in charge of organizing the number of meals that need to be delivered.
As it has been since the beginning, the meal depends upon the generosity of local churches, clubs and individuals. Food, including turkeys, dressing and desserts, is all donated.
They’ve also had consistent participation: One Vardaman family provides sweet potatoes every year, and the center has seen one volunteer start back in 1990 as a junior in high school who now comes back nearly every year and brings her sons back to help.
“The lovely part is I’ve seen it evolve over the years is the level of participation,” Brown said. “It really is a community Thanksgiving dinner, and it’s a nice, diverse group that does both the preparation and the delivery.”
Brown believes the yearly meal reveals the good-heartedness of people within her community … people who want to help their neighbors and give back. Brown and Scheck note that some participants often only show up for this event. They said it provides people a sense of the great level of need in their own backyards.
“We’re in a privileged position to both know the need and to have the resources to respond to it,” Brown said. “Every year is kind of a leap of faith because we can’t demand that a church helps us, but they come through. We can’t demand that this group help us, but they come through. That’s always been inspiring for me.”
Even after all these years, faith and goodwill always come through.