HOUSTON -- The Chickasaw County 4-H Clubs are heading up the 21st annual community service project, “Frankie's Fall Fun and Games Day” which is held yearly in October at the Chickasaw County Agri-Center in Houston.
This day is held for “special needs” students attending the Chickasaw County School District, including both Houston and Houlka Schools. This day is held to give the students an opportunity to participate in carnival type games, horseback riding, wagon rides, educational activities, lunch and be a part of something special and is done at no charge. This year's event will be held on Friday, Oct. 22.
This will be the 21st year for this special day to be held for the students. We had over 150 students, teachers, clients and volunteers attend the fun day last year. We are anticipating at least that many to attend the day this year.
The “Frankie's Fall Fun and Games Day” is totally sponsored by donations from civic organizations, area businesses and volunteers. We would appreciate any items or money that anyone would like to donate to make this day a success.
If anyone has any questions about the “Fun Day”, please contact Chickasaw County 4-H Program Associate, Angie Abrams at 662-456-4269, or Jo Cross at 662-542-2336.
Donations may also be mailed to Chickasaw County 4-H Fun Day c/o Angie Abrams at 415 Lee Horn Drive, Suite 4, Houston, Miss. 38851.