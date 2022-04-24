HOUSTON – The 40th Annual Flywheel Festival was held this past weekend at Joe Brigance Park in Houston, and it was one of the biggest festivals in recent years.
This year, several organizations came together to make the event happen, and the division of labor seems to have had a positive impact.
“It's been an effort on several groups,” said General Gary Huffman, one of the other coordinators of the event, in the lead up to the festival. “We've got the city, the Flywheelers, CDF, the Pilot Club, the museum is involved, the tractor club is involved, as is the Council of the Arts. We're all small organizations, and we have made a conscientious effort to pull all of those groups together, beginning last October when we had our first planning meeting for this, trying to get the whole community involved, all of the organizations involved, and I think that's one thing that has been key. We've had both consolidated and parallel planning among all of those groups.”
The amount of vendors was also up from usual. In addition to the increase, they also saw a revamped layout due to the new park equipment, which gave it a fresh feel as well.
There were people who came from far and wide to the event, some documented from California and Michigan just to name a few.
The crowds were stellar and the event seemed to be a huge success.
The next festival will be the fall one in September.