HOUSTON – The 40th annual Flywheel Festival is slated for this weekend, April 22-23, and it is sure to have something for everyone to enjoy.
As always, there will be food and other assorted vendors, however, it may look a little different.
“With the new park equipment, which we're very excited about, there has been a change in flow,” said Kirbi Dendy, one of the coordinators of the festival. “It might look a little different, but it's all still there. The vendors are up this year and there are a lot interested.”
In addition to the vendors, there will also be the anvil shoot, which is a staple of the festival, Cruzin' Houston car show, tractor pull, as well as live music.
The Moonlight Magnolia Summer Concert Series will also kick off at the festival on Saturday evening.
“Moonlight Magnolia Concert Series will kick off with Brassfield at 5 p.m. and we are excited for another summer of music and excited to kick it off at Flywheel because, again, that means so much to Houston.”
Team Hope is also doing a 5K run. Registration starts at 7 a.m., and the run starts at 8 a.m.
The festival has been the collective effort of many groups coming together to make it happen.
“It's been an effort on several groups,” said General Gary Huffman, one of the other coordinators of the event. “We've got the city, the Flywheelers, CDF, the Pilot Club, the museum is involved, the tractor club is involved, as is the Council of the Arts. We're all small organizations, and we have made a conscientious effort to pull all of those groups together, beginning last October when we had our first planning meeting for this, trying to get the whole community involved, all of the organizations involved, and I think that's one thing that has been key. We've had both consolidated and parallel planning among all of those groups.”
However, he said that they couldn't have done it without some guidance.
“Jimmy Sanderson and Patsy Gregory have done Yeoman's work keeping us all pointed in the right direction.”
Dendy echoed his statement as well.
“We are very thankful for great leaders!”
She also mentioned perhaps the biggest partner, and one that is often overlooked, the City of Houston.
“Without the city, we would not be able to do this.”
Dendy said that with the Flywheel back and in relatively full swing, it is a huge bonus for Houston.
“It is a staple, especially the spring, it's the big festival, so to see the spring festival come back I think means a lot to everybody with memories as well as once again being able to be outside and enjoy the park, especially with the new equipment.”