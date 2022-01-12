Bless your heart! Readers, you have lived through so much. Sure, life can be frustrating, confusing, unsettling and cause moments of unease. However, you made it and are here to read this article. Please continue reading, and let's collectively be encouraged to "pack light" as we navigate through 2022.
1. Laying down your burdens and trusting God is necessary.
God certainly can handle anything concerning us. Leaning and depending on Him makes every area of our lives better. He is certainly the Light of the World, and life is better when we trust him to light our paths.
2. Keep your focus on where you are headed and on your goals.
When checking in your bags at the airport, most airlines charge a fee. Likewise, in life, carrying extra baggage can also cost us. Where we have to go and what we plan to accomplish will require us to travel with minimal luggage. Let's no longer remain stagnate by bearing loads from our past.
3. Preserving our peace is non-negotiable in 2022.
In short, we have been through too much to allow people and things to cause mental stress and anxiety to attach to our lives. Please sing with me, “Na, Na, Na, Na. Na, Na, Na, Na. Hey, Hey, Hey. Goodbye!"
4. Self-care has to be at the top of your list.
It is okay to look out for other people, but you need to carve out time for yourself. You are a priority also.
5. You are still here for a purpose.
Beloved, you still have breath and are living. That's a blessing!! Without delay, if we scan over our lives, it will remind us how we do not have time or energy to carry extra baggage. With gratitude and a renewed outlook, let's prepare ourselves with the tools needed to walk a fulfilling and peace-filled journey this year.
Dr. LaShawna Fant, formerly of Houston, resides in Jackson.