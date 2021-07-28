HOUSTON • While the topic of E-911 has been brought up numerous times, especially in the last few months, this time there was an added perspective that explained many of the unknowns.
Bob Buseck, Chief Information Officer for Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) and Next Generation 911 Coordinator for the state, came to the meeting to talk to the board about the 911 situation.
“Today I’m here to talk to you about a couple of things,” he said. “One of which is next generation 911. I know you guys are working towards upgrading your systems or getting new systems or working through a lot of issues that many of our counties face in Mississippi. Our aging 911 infrastructure system has gone to pot, it has not been maintained over the last 30 years and we see daily, every 10 calls that go to 911, one of them doesn’t go somewhere and someone loses their life. I really want to see us as a state move towards the present, not the future, and just get up to date.”
However, moving forward is proving to be a lengthy process that is not easy.
The state is expected to change the central 911 system, however, no decision can be reached about what the new system specifications, including carrier, will be.
That leaves counties like Chickasaw in a hard spot.
They need to upgrade their systems, however, it is a large undertaking that costs hundreds of thousands of dollars, and they stand to have to do it all over again if the new equipment they purchase is not compatible with the central 911 system when a decision is ever made on it.
The equipment that is currently used by Chickasaw E-911 is from approximately 2007, and parts are becoming increasingly harder to come by according to E-911 Director Barry Martin.
Buseck, however, did have a temporary solution to the problem.
He told the board about a 60-40 grant that his organization was offering for up to $150,000 that can be used to help the county’s 911 situation.
“There are some stringent regulations that we have to do. It can be used to purchase CAD equipment, it can be used to update consoles, we can’t say radios because you can’t buy radios, basically what I need to do is I need to go to your facility and look at what you need and then we can build a better plan.”
There was also discussion about the pot of approximately $62 million which is sitting in Jackson and cannot be accessed by anyone.
It is accrued from the 911 fees on phone bills.
Counties have been calling for it to be divided among them to help with repairs and replacements on the 911 systems, however, the legislature has not been able to reach a decision on who the money can go to, so it remains in a sort of purgatory.
Buseck said that he would like the money to be divided among the counties to help them upgrade when the next generation 911 program is rolled out, however, it remains to be seen if that will happen or not.