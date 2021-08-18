CHICKASAW • In the event of an emergency, first responders will be looking for one thing above all else...911 signs.
That’s right, those numbers that adorn the signs, houses and/or mailboxes letting them know which house is the right one.
These little numbers are incredibly important, especially when there are lives on the line.
“We want them to be visible,” said Chickasaw County Fire Coordinator Jonathan Blankenship. “A lot of people do the decorative ones that you can’t see or behind bushes and different places, but for them to really do anything and serve a purpose, they need to be near a front door or out by the road if your house is not easily visible from the road. Without those there, we can’t find you in an emergency at night and sometimes during the day.”
He also said that it doesn’t stop at houses. He said it is equally important for commercial businesses and properties to have their address markers clearly visible.
There are also some specifics that should be kept in mind when setting up or replacing signs.
“The minimum height for a residential should be four inches, a minimum, and a minimum for commercial should be six inches, and it’s even better if they are larger. Always have them somewhere near the front door so that they can be easily seen from either direction because unless your house is one fire, with smoke showing, we won’t be able to find you.”
There are many residences in the area that bought signs or numbers years ago, and they have since started showing the age.
It is a simple fix, however.
The numbers for front doors can be purchased at Walmart or Nabors and usually any other hardware store.
The signs can be purchased from local sign companies or even online.
“They are cheap, especially when compared to somebody’s life.”
So, with this in mind, are your numbers up to date?