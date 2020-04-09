Recently, I delved into a nostalgia kick, watching movies that I enjoyed in my childhood, as I do ever so often.
I started with Jurassic Park, probably my all-time favorite movie. When I was a child, I loved seeing the dinosaurs brought to life on the screen, as if I was peering backwards through history. Now, however, I am amazed at the technical aspects, where young me saw real life dinosaurs, adult me sees all of the marvels of special effects technology that were revolutionary at the time and still hold up to this day. I also pick up on more of the themes of the movie, such as mankind’s arrogance being its downfall, and meddling with nature can often times cause it to meddle back.
Next, I entertained myself with a Pirates of the Caribbean marathon. I enjoyed the high seas hijinks of the lovably odd Captain Jack Sparrow as a child. I also loved the swashbuckling excitement of the sword fights. However, now I view films with a more critical eye, and I enjoyed these films for their commitment to world-building. They establish a world, and throughout the course of three films (excluding the two newer entries because they are not only recent, but also not my favorites) fill said world with characters and give each of them depth and personality. Everyone has their own motivations and secrets. It makes fro tantalizing drama, even though I already know the outcome.
Though I view all of these films in a more critical eye now, it still does not curb the nostalgic feeling I get when viewing them. It is not hard to imagine myself as a kid again, sitting in front of our box television watching dinosaurs run rampant and cause all manner of problems, or pirates being simply that, pirates.
It is a feeling that makes one long for simpler times, before work and other responsibilities that become necessary as we grow older and must find our way in this world. However, there is nothing wrong with a little “blast from the past” every now and again, if only to escape for a short time and experience a time when worries were the farthest thing from our minds.