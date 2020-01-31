I need a good dose of competition in my life. Thankfully I get to watch teams compete week in and week out, but that doesn’t take care of my need to play and compete. What I have found though is that playing board games or card games can give me that same thrill. Only issue is that the people I play with are either just as competitive or not at all.
If they are competitive, then when I win it ends up being a fun play back and forth trying to best the other. If they are not competitive, then I absolutely hate it. Even if I win the other person simply looks at me and congratulates me on a good game and then proceeds to not play again. This is worse than simply telling me that you don’t want to play chess, Uno or Mancala. If you dear reader, read this and we end up playing a game together please know that I want to play multiple games.
This is much like athletes that I watch during these games. They are all or nothing types, and it is apparent in their drive and determination on the field/court.
I also revel in being a good sport, so please know that I am not a showoff. I am, in my own opinion, a good sport. Ask others and they may say different, but I highly doubt it. I play with the intent of winning, but if I am not able to then I will happily rerack and start the next game. If there are wagers on this game though I may not be as happy. No one likes losing money.
While I am competitive I am getting older now, so outdoor competitions hurt more the following day. Now after my knee surgery, I can barely run without feeling pain and fear of tearing my ACL again. But, you can’t keep a dummy competitor like me down.
Hopefully I won’t end up back on the table again, but if I do I’ll have a table setup for card and board games for anyone who wants to stop by.