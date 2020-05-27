Memorial Day is regarded by many as just “another day off of work,” however, we here at the Chickasaw Journal want to say that it is so much more than that.
Memorial Day was established as a federal holiday in 1971, however, its origins trace back to the end of the Civil War.
Its purpose, however, has remained the same, honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice by laying their lives down for the freedom of this country.
If you ask us, a lifetime of holidays could never repay these brave men and women and their families the suffering they have endured. However, we can honor their memory, as a thank you for our continuing freedom.
With this year's problems relating to COVID-19, gatherings have been canceled and restrictions have been put in place, however, the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars posts here in Houston announced last week that their Veterans Day program would still take place on the square.
People could remain in their vehicles if they chose to do so.
The program was a little bit of a “return to normalcy” for many of us. It was one of the first staples of our tradition that was not decimated by the pandemic.
However, we believe that we should honor these brave souls, not just one day a year, but all throughout the year. We can do this by honoring our fellow man, and cutting out the in-fighting in our communities. We can do this by honoring the veterans who live among us today, they had a bond with these brave men and women that we could ever even begin to understand, and this can have drastic effects on them as well. We can do this, lastly, by not taking our freedom for granted, and living our lives to the fullest extent.
So remember, someone closed their eyes for the last time for us to open ours another morning.