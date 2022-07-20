HOUSTON – Officers in the Houston Police Department now have an added layer of protection in the field thanks to a donation made by Chief Adam Harmon’s family in memory of his brother, Casey Harmon, who was killed in the line of duty in 1998.
“Adam took over as Police Chief about a year ago, and they were struggling with finances for what he felt the officers needed for their protection and the other people’s protection,” said John Harmon, who along with his wife, Janet Harmon, donated to the department for the purchase of new body cameras. “Of course, those things are not cheap, so my wife Janet and I decided to donate $5,000 towards the cameras, in memory of Casey Harmon, our son, Adam’s brother, who was killed in the line of duty in ’98.”
The donation comes on the heels of the 25th anniversary of Casey’s death, which was on March 2, 1998.
According to the Officer Down Memorial Page (odmp.org), “Deputy Jailer Casey Ryan Harmon was shot and killed by a 16-year-old detainee, at the Lee County Juvenile Detention Center, who was about to be released to his stepfather for a shoplifting charge.”
He was 20 years old.
Since then, his father has done many things to honor him, and this was another that he felt needed to be done.
“I founded the Northeast Mississippi Fallen Officers Memorial that happens every year, and it’s been going on since ’99, and we’ve sponsored several little league baseball teams in Casey’s honor, but we just felt like this was something that needed to be done, so we did it.”
Chief Harmon also gave a little backstory on the donation, and how it came to be.
“My brother Casey was killed 24 years ago, and it’s coming up on the 25th anniversary, and my parents, when we were getting donations on the dog, said they wanted to do something in memory of Casey. Well, we had enough money for the dog, so I said why don’t you do body cameras? We need new body cameras, ours are all messed up, so they decided to do a donation for body cameras in memory of Casey’s death.”
Adam’s brother, Andy Harmon was also involved. He too emphasized the family aspect of the donation, as well as the need for the new cameras.
“It’s in memory of our brother that was killed in the line of duty, back in 1998,” he said. “I come from a law enforcement family, I’m third generation, like Adam, and its public service. The way the world is, with the cellphones and technology out there, the officers need protection for themselves as well as protection for the citizens.”
Chief Harmon said that this donation is truly a gift, and it will be put to good use.
“Being a small department with limited income, this private donation made it possible for us to buy what we needed.”
The department received their body cams, courtesy of 10-8 Video out of Tennessee.
