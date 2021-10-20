It was just a normal Friday at Frankin for Terri Turner, who was at work, preparing for a presentation, when she received a phone call that would forever change her life.
“It was around this time last year, in October,” Terri said. “I went in for a routine exam, and the nurse told me that I would be receiving a phone call from someone different due to unusual results, they didn't want me to be alarmed, which I didn't really get alarmed at this point, due to this happening before. When I got the call that it was cancer, I was at work fixing to go into an orientation. There was about 10-15 people in the room, and my first thought was 'how am I going to get through this presentation?' I had to pull myself together after getting such terrible news. However, I got through orientation without anybody knowing that I was upset.”
Turner said that it took some processing to really come to terms with the diagnosis that she had received, but she took it all in stride, not wanting to let herself get overwhelmed.
"I was shocked to begin with, however after taking some time to process the news, I had to tell my family.”
With the news broken, she now had to set her sights on the process once again, seeing doctors and trying to figure out a plan moving forward.
When a plan had been decided upon, she then began her treatment.
She endured chemotherapy first, followed by surgery, then she took radiation treatment and now she is in the process of taking chemo pills.
"The day I finished my last Chemo treatment, I was surprised by my family with a 'NO MO’ CHEMO Party.”
Her family was a key part of her support system that she developed, however, they were not the only ones.
"The support system does not end at blood; however, everyone was so kind and thoughtful, and I will never forget the people who have prayed and supported me through this journey."
The experience has left her with some perspective as well.
“Always count your blessings and keep the people you love close”
Turner was chosen by the New Century Club as one of their honorees at their annual 5K Awareness run this year, and she was grateful for being chosen.
“It was very humbling, to say the least, “that is an awesome group of ladies that do so much for so many people, and I had no idea what all they did. But, from day one, they reached out to me and offered nothing but love and support.”
While her journey has been a long one, she views it as a blessing to still be here, surrounded by those who love her and knowing she can face anything that comes her way with them and help from above.
“At the end, I feel blessed that I am where I am today, and I just thank God daily because he's in control."