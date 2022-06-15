HOUSTON – Wanda and Ed Hancock are two of the most know people around Chickasaw County, but one fateful day would set them on a course they never envisioned for themselves, and would bring the community together around them in the wake.
“I don't really know where to start. Nov. 15, we went to the doctor and we tested positive for Covid,” said Wanda. “Nov. 16, they had made arrangements for us to go to the infusion center in Tupelo to get the infusion. They got Edwin started right off the bat. They came to me, and my oxygen wouldn't stay above 94%. They said, 'You've got to go to the hospital.'”
Those seven words held far greater significance than either of them realized at the time, however, as it was the phrase that kicked off a five and a half month stint in the hospital for her.
“They did a chest x-ray and the doctor said, 'Well, you're in the right place, but we don't have a room for you.' I said what's wrong, and he said I had Covid Pneumonia. So from there, I went to Gilmore Memorial Hospital and stayed there for nine days, there was no pulmonologist or anything there, so the kids got to calling around and I finally got a place on the Covid floor in Tupelo, and I stayed there for three weeks.”
She wiped the tears as she thought about her ordeal, and she said she still gets emotional thinking about it.
After all, she was separated from her husband of almost 42 years. The two will celebrate their anniversary on June 20.
“That's the longest Edwin and I have been separated since we've been married.”
However, it wasn't by choice.
“I had Covid too and I was here by myself and wasn't supposed to get out and go anywhere,” he said. “They said I could talk to her nurses. They were telling me every day that I called, 'she's very critical,' that's all the information I was getting. They said she's showing some improvement, but she's still very critical. It stayed that way for 21 days.”
However, she was not giving up, not by a long shot. She was determined to see it through to the end.
“All the nurses were amazed. I still had my wits about me. I called Edwin and said 'You're going to have to pay the bills, I'm not going to get out of here in time to pay them.' I thought maybe after that, another week to be in the hospital...oh no, when I got off that floor, I got onto three west, and the nurses there were wonderful, I couldn't have asked for anything better, but I still laid flat on my back, my oxygen would not register, I was still taking 100% oxygen.”
This also spelled trouble for her.
“She had a doctor come in and tell her she was using too much oxygen and she would have to go somewhere else,” said Ed. “They sent her to an acute hospital, they called it, in Jackson, and that was a wasted trip. They got the oxygen down some and then she had to go to another hospital.”
However, when searching for her next landing spot, prayers were answered as she found a spot in the newly-opened swing bed program at Houston. She was finally coming home, or at least home adjacent.
“They had just opened the swing bed program [in Houston] and I have thanked God many times for that program. I had not been on my feet or walked for four months. I started rehab out here at Trace Regional and I can't say enough good about them.”
“She was in a hospital completely for five and a half months,” he said.
On top of that, she had been laying in a bed the entire time.
“She couldn't walk, she couldn't even stand up after four months. They tried to stand her up once in Jackson, and she just went on down and they wouldn't try it anymore.”
However, one day, something happened that he still remembers vividly.
“They started taking her down for therapy, and I was sitting up in the room waiting for them to come back, and they called me and said, 'They need you down here in therapy.' I thought something bad had happened, and said I'll be right there. I walked down the stairs and walked in and they said, 'No, we've just got something we want to show you,' and they looked over there and said 'Stand up,' and she stood up. That was the first time I had seen her stand since she had been sick. That was something.”
While the seriousness of her predicament was not lost on her, she still struggled to grasp it.
“I did not realize I was that sick, I had no earthly idea I was that sick. I never had any fever, I coughed, but that's nothing unusual for me. It has been an eye-opener. I went back for a contrast a couple of weeks ago. I thought I was going to have a bronchial scope, but they didn't end up doing that, and they started me on two new breathing treatments. I'm doing some old-timey medicinal treatments though,” she said with a chuckle, not elaborating much, except that it involved cinnamon whiskey.
Throughout it all, she has wowed others with her determination and resilience.
“One of the nurses had me for four nights, and when I got out on the floor, and she came to Edwin and told him, 'Mr. Hancock, I don't know if you know it or not, but your wife is tough as nails.'”
“The seriousness of the illness, I never got my head wrapped around, and I guess that was good that I didn't. They said I've been a fighter the whole time, and I said I didn't know any other way to be.”
However, she says there was another reason that she was still here.
“All of the prayers are another reason I am still here. Our preacher has told us, 'you don't know how many prayers have been said for you.'”
While in the hospital, she made a decision that at the time seemed like nothing, but now, it holds much more significance.
“She refused the ventilator and after all was said and done, they say that probably saved her.”
After that, she was released on April 17 to come home, the first time since Nov. 16 that she had seen her own house.
However, her fight was and still is far from over.
“She's making improvement. In fact, she got up yesterday or day before yesterday and made some banana bread for her therapist. That's the first time she attempted to do it on her own.”
She is on oxygen, and the tubing curls at her feet as she sits in her recliner.
She has to sleep sitting up, so they first started with power chairs, and then got an adjustable mattress.
She is still weak, and she has to carry a walker with her so that she can sit down when she gets weak.
However, she is determined to get through this.
“I'm trying to get up and stir around about every 45 minutes to an hour to get my strength built up, my durability, and my breathing better.”
She also starts pulmonary therapy this week, which will also help her reach her end goal.
She also found hobbies to occupy her time.
“I've been crocheting washcloths and baby blankets, that's something I can do when I'm resting.”
However, her recovery isn't the only thing on their minds in the aftermath, there is also the bills.
That, however, is where the community comes in. Her church has taken her under their wing and are hosting a benefit for her this Saturday, June 18, at the Sparta Opry.
She gets emotional at the thought of it, and thanks them through tears.
“All I can say is thank you. Because we really don't know what we're facing bill wise. I know there was medication they gave me in Tupelo that Medicare will not pay for, I don't know how much it was, and didn't care. I told the doctor, whatever it is, if it'll get me well, I'll pay $20 a month and keep on.”
However, after a life spent giving indiscriminately to those who needed it in the community, it is now the community's turn to return the favor, and knowing Chickasaw County, it is sure to be an amazing response.