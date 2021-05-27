Monday, May 31, America will celebrate Memorial Day.
Despite being preoccupied with Covid-19, the economy, the struggles of a new Presidential administration, and rising prices of almost everything, Memorial Day helps us remember that there is a high price to America’s freedom and her ideals of self-determination.
The day helps us understand that as long as those around the world who oppose us are willing to die for their beliefs, we must be willing to die for ours.
Locally, the Memorial Day program on the square in Houston will be held Monday, at 6 p.m. There will be patriotic music beginning at 5:45 p.m.
This year, program organizers want to honor veterans who served in the Korean War. For a number of reasons, including spotty record keeping, lack of a database and the fact that it was practically on the heels of World War II, there is no comprehensive record of Korean War Veterans in Chickasaw County.
If you or someone you know is a Korean War Veteran, your presence and theirs is requested at the program so that they may honor those who served in “The Forgotten War” as it is often called. Anyone who attends is asked to ring a lawn chair.
Looking back in history, the Memorial Day practice of formally recognizing those killed in war arose in scattered places around the South at the end of the Civil War, with several of the earliest organized by former slaves and black freedmen recognizing the sacrifice of Union soldiers in ending slavery.
In 1868, the grassroots events jelled into Decoration Day, which during World War I expanded from remembering the dead of one war to remembering the dead of all wars though Congress didn’t recognize Memorial Day as a federal holiday until 1938.
Over one million Americans have died defending this county, and sometimes other countries, against tyranny down through the centuries.
The bloodiest war remains the one in which we fought each other; 498,000 Union and Confederate soldiers – out of a total U. S. population of about 22 million – died during the Civil War.
The dead of America’s wars were for the most part citizen soldiers. They were men and women who put on their country’s uniform in time of crisis. Like their comrades-in-arms who survived, most wanted only a return to civilian life when hostilities ended.
We observe Veterans Day in November to honor all those who served, but Memorial Day is the day for remembering our dead, but the day is also for the living. The faces of our dead are in every freedom we enjoy. Sadly, many of us take those liberties for granted because they have been so well protected.
Most Americans have never known anything but the right to read what they wish, to worship at the church of their choice, to be safe in their homes against unwarranted police intrusion, to elect from various political parties, those who will represent them in local, state, and national government, the right to join the political party of their choice, to cross local or state boundaries without identification papers, the right to speak against the government without fear of jail, torture, or death.
All those are rights Americans take for granted. But millions of people around the world don’t enjoy those privileges; every year hundreds of thousands of people vote with their feet by coming to this nation to seek asylum and citizenship. They realize, even if sometimes the rest of us forget, those rights were earned and defended with citizens’ blood shed in declared and undeclared wars over America’s history.
Monday is a time for remembering the past, the cause, the cost. To forget, or choose not to remember, is the most prominent threat to freedom. Perhaps former Mississippi Rep. G. V. “Sonny” Montgomery, a former soldier and former chairman of the House Veterans Affairs Committee, summed it up best.
“There is an inscription on a war memorial in Arlington National Cemetery that reads: ‘Not for fame or reward, not for place or for rank, not lured by ambition or goaded by necessity, but in simple obedience to duty as they understand it.’ We the survivors have a duty as well: To teach the children. To shirk this responsibility would be to surrender their heritage to the wind and to relinquish their future to perilous uncertainty.”
Wars are the bloody next step after failed diplomacy, the final resort in imposing the will of one government on another or, conversely, of overthrowing oppression and birthing a nation.
Sometimes they are necessary, sometimes they are the result of blundering national leaders, sometimes they are pure folly, But in all, soldiers do what is asked of them, and our cemeteries are filled with the human cost.
On Monday we will again recognize that collective debt.
Although Memorial Day is celebrated once a year, any day is a good one to remember those brave men and women who gave up all their tomorrows so we could have ours.