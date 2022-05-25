HOUSTON – Before the Houston High School Class of 2022 donned their caps and gowns and walked across the football field to receive their diplomas, they put together a treasure chest; however, this treasure chest didn’t contain anything of monetary value, instead, it contained something much more valuable…memories.
The spring of 2015 saw the class about to transition to middle school, a milestone in their 12-year-long educational journey that is considered to be the halfway point.
As such, the GT class at Houston Upper Elementary School undertook a project, preserving their memories of their time in the 5th grade, only to be opened in May 2022, and they made good on that promise.
The former GT students, along with their teacher, Sharon Vance, gathered in the HUES gym recently to unearth the package and see what lay inside.
When they cracked the time capsule open, they were greeted with a plethora of memories from days gone including class photos, newspaper clippings and even a video produced by the class, which was viewed upon opening the capsule.
There was also a handwritten note from Vance that was to be read either by her, or in the event that she was unable to return, an adult who was present at the opening.
In it, she addressed the students that she had come to know and love.
“You have a special place in my heart,” read an excerpt from the letter. “Many of you I taught two years in fourth grade, in regular ed, and in fifth grade GT. You are very special to me, however, because I have watched you grow, learn, accomplish, fail, run, fall celebrate and cry along with your parents. I’m not just your teacher, but also a second mom because I feel like I have helped raise you along with my James Garett.”
Among the contents were also a set of papers. These were no ordinary papers, however, they were the students’ “About Me” sheets, and they dealt more than a few laughs at how much had changed and even what stayed the same.
“I definitely did not weigh 94 pounds in the fifth grade,” said Katie Hill with a chuckle. “I don’t weigh 94 pounds now, so that definitely changed. I also wrote that Converse and flannel and chokers and Vans were popular, so I guess I was feeling a little edgy in fifth grade.”
She also talked about the pictures of her.
“I got braces, my teeth are fixed, my hair defiantly looks a lot better, and I learned how to smile and that’s good because I looked really rough in those pictures.”
The aforementioned video featured the students, along with Vance, giving a tour of HUES and introducing the faculty and staff.
Following the viewing of the video, the event concluded, and everyone took time to enjoy the moment and reflect on the past.
“It was very exciting,” said Vance. “I really couldn’t remember what all we had in it, so I was actually happy to see all of the fun things that we had in there and to see their smiling faces and them get excited about it, and the parents too.”
She said that this class in particular was special to her.
“They’ll always hold a special place in my heart, not only because my son is in there, but I sort of moved with this class. I taught them in fourth grade, fifth grade, some of them in sixth and then I actually moved to the high school when they did. So, I’ve just grown with them and moved with them, and they’ll always be special to me.”
The students shared in her excitement about opening the time capsule as well.
“It was a lot of memories and a lot of fun stuff that, some of it I remember, some of it I don’t,” said Kaliyah Prophette. “There were a good number of changes from then to now, and now we’re about to graduate. We’re planning to make another one too, so hopefully it’ll go as planned.”
The students planned to make another capsule to be opened at their 10th class reunion, further preserving the legacy of the Class of 2022.