HOUSTON – Area kids and teens now have a safe place to go to pass their time.
Angela's After School Special featuring the Skirel's World Arcade opened this past Friday.
The arcade, which is set up in the old Piggly Wiggly building, is meant to offer a safe place for area kids to come and have fun without getting into trouble.
“We moved back to Houston in 2015 and at the time my oldest son was 16 years old, my middle son was 15 and my youngest was 12, and I remembered when I was a kid, we had a skating rink, we had Sister Johnson's Pool Hall, we could hang out on the square and what I started noticing was there is nothing for the kids to do around here,” said Angela Caulder, who, with her husband, is responsible for bringing this project to life. “I see Houston progressing so much as far as catching up with the rest of the world, and I keep seeing these new businesses go up, but none of them are for the kids.”
The arcade currently has five pool tables, which are coin-opperated, a Ms. Pac-Man arcade console, there are more arcade game, but they were sent off for repairs, so they will be back in order soon, a fooseball table that is play by the hour, a ping pong table that is play by the hour and a punching bag machine that will be opened for tournaments.
There is no charge to get in and no one is required to buy anything to stay. There will be snacks available if someone is interested in buying something. There are chips as well as microwavable snacks such as Hot Pockets and such that will be available as well as drinks.
There are stern rules that patrons must abide by to ensure a safe environment such as no smoking or alcohol, no profanity, being respectful of others and dressing properly (pants pulled up, wearing a shirt, etc.)
The arcade is just the beginning according to Caulder.
“The arcade part is Skirel's World, and it is going to help us get Angela's After School Special going on. The After School Special division is to have some study rooms, to talk with our Anchor Club members and have the upperclassmen tutoring some of our underclassmen where they are struggling in reading or math or what have you, and try to help promote education.”
They plan to encourage education in the arcade part by rewarding kids with good grades on their report cards as well.
The hours of operation are Monday-Thursday 1 p.m.-11 p.m., Friday and Saturday 1 p.m.-12 a.m. and Sunday 1 p.m.-10 p.m. These times are to stay within the curfew for minors in Houston currently.
However, Houston kids are not the only ones allowed to utilize the area. Kids from surrounding areas such as Houlka and Vardaman, just to name a few, are welcome as well.
“I want our kids to know they are safe here, they can come here after school and hang out with their friends, help each other out with homework if need be, just a nice place for the kids to have a place of their own, and adults are more than welcome here, but the point is for our kids to have a place.”