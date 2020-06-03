Saturday morning marked a milestone in the pandemic we have found ourselves trapped in for three months now...a return to normalcy.
Houston opened its annual Farmer's Market, and it represented a somewhat normal event, that would not have happened just two weeks ago.
We think this is a good sign that we are moving towards normal, and that hopefully in the next few weeks to months, we will be back to before the outbreak, or at least close.
We might be able to stop living in fear, and resume our lives as usual.
It may seem inconsequential, however, to us, it seems that the farmer's market could be a symbol of hope for a community that has suffered under the rule of the Coronavirus.
We could all finally come together and mourn those we lost as a community, instead of from a distance and we can embrace one another in a hug of unity to symbolize our triumph over the plague we are facing.
It may seem like a stretch to say that one singular event can have such significance in terms of our present situation, however, we beg to differ.
Oftentimes, a singular event can ease people's fears and bring them together, and we are hopeful that this might be the one for us.
Although, there is more to it than that as well. We encourage all of our readers who are able to check out the farmer's market and support these local vendors who show up and sell their goods. You will not regret it.