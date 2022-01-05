Editor's note: This is an account of a local veteran and his experiences in the Pacific Theater of World War II, which was submitted by a family member. The following was written by Major Clayton E. Holst, USAF.
***
The American reaction to the 7 Dec. 1941 attack on Hawaii was one of stunned disbelief and the response was thousands of people jamming the enlistment stations.
I finally was enlisted in the Army Air Force in April 1942. Following rather intensive training and several assignments, I was shipped to the Pacific theater of operations.
By October 1942, Japan had already received several reverses in spite of their overwhelming numerical superiority and their occupation of the entire Pacific area.
US forces originally held only Hawaii and Australia.
In spite of the War Department's instructions to General MacArthur to conduct a “holding operation,” the general carried the war to the enemy and initiated an island hopping concept in which he by-passed 300,000 Japanese troops and struck where the Japanese command least expected it.
First, the South Pacific, then Mid Pacific and finally reaching Okinawa 300 miles from the Japanese homeland.
I joined the 7th AF in the Mid Pacific and, although the 7th was the smallest of the 16 numbered Air Forces, we were the first to contact and keep contact with the enemy.
Later, the 13th and the 5th Air Forces operated from the Philippines, the Navy carriers were also very active.
By March 1945, our series of “One island after another,” was concluded as we were now in Japan's back yard.
Thus, in spite of a shaky beginning, many set backs and serious losses of men, ships and planes, the industrial might of America asserted itself.
The awesome B-29's had decimated Japan and destroyed their ability to produce the items needed to carry on the war.
The end came in August 1945, when a city of 300,000 people was destroyed in a fraction of a second with a flash of light and an atomic fist.
With the war terminated after almost five years, I landed at Hamilton Air Force Base on Christmas Day, 1945. One of the best Christmas presents I ever received!
World War II had produced drastic changes in every phase of our social structure and for a number of reasons, I decided to stay in the service.
I was tagged for early occupation duty in Europe as the “Cold War” had already started. Played a minor role in the Berlin Air Lift which supplied a city of 1 million people with all the necessities of life.
After several other assignments, I changed career fields and by the end of the Korean War, I was a member of a tactical missile group.
Our deployment to Korea resulted in the Red Chinese moving their newly built medium bomber bases to a point 50 miles beyond the range of our weapons, so now they were no longer a threat to South Korea or Japan.
Six months was spent in Vietnam with a military advisory group (MAG).
My last assignment was Shaw AFB in South Carolina. We were a composite air strike force with the capability of becoming operational any place in the world within 72 hours. This was strenuous and exacting duty which helped trigger my decision to retire which was accomplished in August 1962. One additional factor was a job offer from the General Electric Company which had a very progressive role in the newly established space program.
10 very productive years followed and although I could have retired any place in the world, the great state of Mississippi was my choice. I have never regretted it. I am content.
***
Clay married Donna Frances Ray Park Holst, and they lived just off of Highway 32 near Friendship Presbyterian Church.
He died in 2006, leaving behind his wife, sisters-in-law Betty, Jimmie Fae, Patsy, Marilyn, one brother-in-law, Jackie and three step children.