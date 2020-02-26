HOUSTON • The Houston Council of the Arts hosted a murder mystery dinner on Saturday, Feb. 15 as a fundraiser for the upcoming theater restoration project.
The night began with a cocktail reception at the CDF building at 4 p.m.
Following the reception, there was a seating of the dinner theater at 5 p.m. at Donald Lee’s Downtown on the square.
There was also another reception at 7 p.m. for the 8 p.m. seating.
Both seatings were sold out, totaling to 100 guests, or 50 per show.
The newly-elected Ben Suber was also in attendance.
The Detectives Dinner Theatre, a comedy troupe out of Brandon, Miss., performed the show. They travel all over the Southeast doing dinner theatre performances.
The show in Houston was about the death of one Graves Digger, whose relatives and lawyer gather at his memorial to eulogize him, but more importantly, for the reading of the will.
Several hilarious antics ensue, and some of them even involved the audience.
According to CDF Director, Sean Johnson, the event raised about $6,000, and after expenses, they took home about $3,000 to be put towards the theater project.
There are plans in the works to host more events such as these to further increase the money available to get the theater project up an running.