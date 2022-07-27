When a couple breaks up, one of the most frequent harpoons one person hurls at another goes something like this: “You’re gonna regret you lost me…”
The idea of the phrase, of course, is to foster a sense of important loss, to somehow make someone believe their life will be a lot poorer with the other person gone.
It’s what the one who Takes the Blow says to the one who Delivers the Blow, hoping to Deliver a Blow of their own, to use a little Coachspeak.
That’s sort of what’s going on with the Chickasaw Journal this week.
The newspaper, which has been in operation for over 100 years,
closes its doors this Friday, July 29, at 5 p.m.
And since a newspaper can talk through its writers, I’m telling the community, “You’re gonna regret you lost the Chickasaw Journal” as the newspaper closes its doors.
And I hope that message strikes home before this couple — the newspaper and the community it serves — breaks up for good.
Consider what the community will no longer be seeing each Wednesday morning
For a broad list, see the editorial elsewhere on this page.
And the sad fact is, I don’t believe it has to be that way.
Christ took 12 disciples, and even though one betrayed him, took the remaining 11 and made Christianity work, to understate the facts.
I wonder if a dozen well-chosen men from the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal — the newspaper’s parent company — and some movers and shakers from the Town of Houston could make the Chickasaw Journal work.
They could put their heads together, brainstorm, perhaps develop a sort of tabletop exercise, and with enough advertiser support and community subscriptions, make it happen.
It’s been done at other newspapers elsewhere — a name change, staff change, maybe even a change of location, and the sheep-dipped paper continues to survive.
Why not in Houston? It’s a fine town. It deserves a quality newspaper.
I’d like to see it happen. I have a history with Houston, and seeing the newspaper close stings on a personal level.
I worked at what was then the Times-Post in the mid-1970s.
I discovered right away Houston is a quality town peopled with quality people.
I know that for a fact because they welcomed me when I came to town. And the first time many of them saw me was after I’d blown in late one fall night from Andalusia Ala., on a massive noisy Harley, watch cap on my head and Ka-Bar on my hip.
I stayed a year or so, then I left. I was a Young Man On The Way Up in newspapering, and the Natchez Democrat called.
There were to be many times after that that I wished I’d stayed in Houston.
My warmest thoughts of Houston revolve around a young teacher I met while working there pre-Natchez. She later blessed me by becoming my wife some years later.
I chased her until she caught me. Fourty-four years later, as of this morning, I’m still chasing, still caught.
Have I been blessed to have her in my life? Does an owl hoot? Is the Pope Catholic?
Yes, yes, and yes.
I’m now retired, but I worked in Houston briefly several years ago on a fill-in basis between regime changes, and have continued to contribute to the paper since.
In case I haven’t mentioned it earlier, I really, really, like the town.
If this is my farewell column for the Chickasaw Journal, I’d like to thank everyone who made my times in Houston such a pleasure. I’d list you all, but I’d leave someone out.
Anyway, you know who you are. Thanks from the bottom of my heart for all the kindness and tolerance you’ve shown this old ex-Marine sickle-riding bad-attitude reprobate Yankee carpetbagger from Cleveland, Ohio.
I’ve tried to make your world better through my work.
I hope I’ve succeeded, and that my best efforts have been an acceptable minimum for you.
I hope the Chickasaw Journal can be resuscitated, reinvented, whatever.
I’ve also prayed for it.
In other words, I hope and pray every day for new hope for the dead…
