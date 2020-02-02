Kobe Bryant and eight other people died in a helicopter crash Sunday, Jan. 26. He died while on his way to watch and coach his daughter who was also killed in the crash.
Everyone has already paid tributes on and off the courts. I just want to throw in my small voice.
Kobe Bryant meant more to me as I got older. I wasn’t a huge basketball fan growing up, but I loved watching Kobe highlights. Whether it was fade away threes or using his Mamba mentality to not flinch at a fake pass, Kobe was must see T.V..
He was a competitor who never celebrated unless it was deserved. He always kept working harder than anyone no matter what. Even when he was older in the league everyone knew not to mess with Kobe. As soon as he had a reason to not like you, he was going to run the score up just to prove he could.
We all need to remember what it means to be a fan of sports and why these people are touted as heroes. We also need to be reminded of who we choose to be heroes. Kobe is a fantastic choice. He was ruthless on the court, but off he was a fantastic dad as well as a great community member. He did more for the game than just play it. He created a bridge from the Michael Jordan era for kids like me who only knew of Jordan from our dads.
So rest easy Kobe. I’m glad we got to have you for as long as we did.