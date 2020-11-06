Absentee ballots are available for the
Nov. 24 Supervisor District 5 Special Election Run-off at the Circuit Clerk's Office
(Supervisor Dist. 5 consist of Voters registered in the following precincts: Southeast Houston and Pearsall )
If you are eligible, you can vote absentee in the Circuit Clerk's office Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. If this is not possible the Houston Office will be open on the following Saturdays: Nov. 14 from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 Noon and
Nov. 21 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
The law DOES NOT allow absentee voting on the Monday before any election. Thus, Saturday, Nov. 21 is the last day to vote absentee in the Clerk's Office.
If you have a temporary or permanent physical disability that will prevent you from going to the polls to vote and wish to have the ballot mailed to you, please call the Circuit Clerk’s Office at 456-2331 (Houston) . Please call our office immediately, do not delay, make your request quickly so that your ballot will reach us by the deadline. Make your vote count!
Please remember to bring your photo ID! Voter’s in Mississippi are required to show a photo ID to vote in person at the polls or to cast an absentee ballot in person at the clerk’s office.
L & A Testing of Voting Machines
Public Notice
All Voting Machines to be used in the Nov. 24 Supervisor Dist. 5 Special Election Run-Off will be tested at the Chickasaw County Courthouse, 1 Pinson Sq. Houston MS.
Testing will begin at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 17.