When COVID-19 first set up shop in Mississippi, many did not expect it to get this far north. We were wrong.
As of Friday, April 24, Chickasaw County had 53 cases and four deaths from the virus, and there is hardly a corner of the state as a whole that has not been touched.
Experts are predicting that the disease will not be eradicated, at least for a while, and it will be much like the flu, recurring every season, which is why they are focusing efforts on a vaccine.
However, to the people that have been affected, this feels like almost the new normal.
Some people have not left their homes at all, and some only for essential reasons since March. That is just over a month without leaving home. For many, that was unheard of before the pandemic. Many people are also having to be laid off and (try to) draw unemployment and do not know when, if ever, they will get to return to their job in a normal capacity.
Students are having to attend school via online courses or, more prevalent in our area, packets that were mailed/handed out. Also, let us not forget the seniors. They truly face an unprecedented situation in that they did not get to spend the final nine weeks of their last year of high school in school. On top of that, graduation has been fundamentally altered as well, with the schools doing individual ceremonies for each student, allowing only a certain number of guests to attend so as not to violate the mandate on the number of people allowed to gather. It has been heartbreaking having to watch them be denied the same experiences that many of us took for granted during our time. They just wanted to have a normal senior year, but it did not turn out that way.
High school athletes were forced to cut their seasons short, and many were just getting started. This also meant that senior players would not get to finish their last season.
People are being asked to wear masks in public to protect them at least somewhat from sickness. Some people are even wearing gloves as well.
Never in a million years did we think we would see things like this going on in Mississippi, let alone Chickasaw County.
However, the best we can do is hope that the “new normal” is not normal for long.