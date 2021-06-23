Well, it is finally here.
As I sit here writing this I can barely contain my excitement as one of the items on my bucket list will be marked off tomorrow.
I will get to see one of my all-time favorite bands in concert, Styx.
Say what you will, but I am personally excited to see them. I have wanted to see them for a while, but I never figured I would get to.
However, they finally ventured into my neck of the woods...kind of, as they are doing a show in Southaven.
I am relatively new to the concert scene, only having been to one major concert, however, it sparked a love in me, and I came down with the live music bug.
That particular concert was Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band’s Farewell Tour in 2019.
It was amazing and I decided then and there that the cocert scene was for me.
However, COVID came along and put a damper on that.
However, just when all hope seemed lost, there was a light at the end of the tunnel.
Then every band who still tours began announcing dates and I was like a pig in mud.
I bought tickets to three different shows in the span of a month.
In addition to Styx, I am seeing Alice Cooper in October and Foreigner in November.
Needless to say, I am in for quite the year as far as music and I am ecstatic.
However, there are even more tunes to be taken in, and they are FREE!
That’s right, thanks to the Levitt Amp Concert Series, there are live acts for me to take in every weekend between now and August.
So I will definitely get my music fix.