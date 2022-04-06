HOUSTON — The 19th annual Ag Safety Day will be held Thursday, April 14 from 9:30 - 1 p.m. at the Agri Center in Houston.
The program’s goal is to help youngsters learn to stay safe, and handle emergency situations, event organizers said this week.
It’s sponsored by the Chickasaw County Extension Office and conducted by Chickasaw County 4H Program Associate Angie Abrams, and County Director Cody Mills.
Several hundred 5th grade students from Houston, Houlka and Okolona schools will likely attend, if previous years are any indication.
There will be 11 safety stations at the event dealing with food, fire, firearms, ATVs, electricity, the Heimlich Maneuver, sun safety, first aid, dealing safely with animals, lookalike poisons, and snake identification.
The stations offer information about some of the most frequent hazards many of the students may face.
The event’s most important goals are for the children to be advocates of safety, learn some things that can help them if they ever find themselves in some type of unsafe situation at home, and spread the lessons they learn, event organizers said.
“i hope children share with their parents what they learn at Ag Safety Day. If someday they know to leave a downed power line alone or what to do if it’s across the car, or if they see an animal they don’t know and know to stay clear, they’ll have learned an important lesson,” Mills said.
The program will not only help youngsters attending the event, but also some of the teenagers manning some of the stations.
“4-H members are helping by taking leadership roles in the entire process of the Safety Day.
“Among benefits youngsters will get from working at the program are the development of leadership skills, community service, and “just being able to make a hands-on difference in someone’s life.
“We actually have some teens help with the teaching of some stops. To me, they get as more benefit from teaching their younger peers than they realize,” Abrams said.
The event offers lessons everyone can benefit from, not just students who live on a farm.
“It’s for anyone who lives in a small community, Houston, Houlka or wherever.
“I know a lot of our kids are one or two generations removed from production agriculture, but they’re the same kids who visit Grandpa or Grandma on the farm, have uncles, maybe a sleepover at a classmate’s, so they’re all exposed to it,” Abrams said.
List of sponsoring organizations for Ag Day:
Natchez Trace Electric Power Association
State Farm Insurance
Houston Vocational School
Houston Fire Department
Chickasaw County Sheriff s Department
Houston Police Department
MS Department of Wildlife and Fisheries
Chickasaw County EMA—Linda Griffin