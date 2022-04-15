HOUSTON – 250 area 5th Graders, from the three schools in the county, Houston, Houlka and Okolona, came out to the Chickasaw County Agri-Center on Thursday for the annual Ag Safety Day, hosted by the MSU Extension Service.
They took turns rotating around to the multiple stations addressing several types of safety.
These included: Food, Fire, Firearm, First Aid, ATV/Side by Side, Sun, Electric, Heimlich, Animal, Snake ID and Look a Likes, with the grand finale being the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
“Here at safety day, we have got a bunch of volunteers that come help out from the community, and these 5th graders really enjoyed this today,” said Cody Mills, Extension Agent/County Coordinator. “I think they’ve learned a lot. There’s some good material that they’ve been taught here. We’re tickled to death to have this and teach 5th graders how to be safer in their everyday life.”
The volunteers were a key aspect of the success too, according to Mills.
“We really appreciate all of the volunteers and all of the help that we got preparing for this day and helping these kids along the way."
Some of the volunteers included school groups such as HOSA and FFA, Houston Fire and Police Departments, Coroner Larry Harris, Natchez Trace Electric Power Association, MS Highway Patrol and game wardens.
Among those volunteers was Houston Police Office Lauren Gill, who remembers coming to the event as a 5th grader herself.
“It is really humbling to know that this is still going on and that we are still helping the kids of our community to learn safety in different areas, but the biggest difference is, it feels like there is a lot more stations than there was when I was a kid, and two, I feel like it is more inclusive of things that re going on today,” she said. “For example, we have the ATV section, and there have been a lot more ATV and four-wheeler wrecks lately, so we tried to center it around what is going on in today’s world.”
In addition to the educational aspects, the students also received a complimentary lunch and ice cream at the event.