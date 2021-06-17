Recent news item in the Chickasaw Journal: “The Mississippi State Legislature appropriated $250,000 for the City of Okolona to use towards establishing a Welcome Center project at 247 West Main Street on Historic Main Street.”
The official letter confirming the appropriation was presented to Mayor Sherman Carouthers and Okolona Economic Development Liaison Patsy Gregory by Representative Jon Lancaster, Representative Rickey Thompson and Senator Ben Suber.
The money is part of a larger program which the legislature uses to dispense money to counties and municipalities for work on betterment projects.
Okolona also had $86,293.60 left over from a previous project. It will be combined with the legislative money and used for the Welcome Center.
The monies will help Okolona purchase, repair, renovate, furnish and equip a Welcome Center building.
The Welcome Center will contain historical information relating to the City of Okolona. There will also be data relating to the furniture, banking, retail and farming industries; education; historical collections owned by individuals and organizations; genealogy; Okolona College; and the Battle of Okolona and the War Between the States.
Whew!--Sounds like a great case of one-stop shopping for many types of worthwhile information.
In these times of cancel culture – which includes efforts to erase some kinds of history that some people may find unpleasant – it’s great to see that Okolona’s goal is instead to revere its history, and classify and categorize vital information of interest to many people under one roof.
The Welcome Center, and the quick access to information – including industrial data – will be of great value to more than just local folks.
Industrial recruiters, who come to town with jobs and paychecks in their briefcase, will also prick up their ears.
The Welcome Center will offer them quick access to the kinds of vital information they need when deciding whether to locate or expand their business in Okolona.
Jobs and paychecks, or course, mean better lives for those who hold the jobs and earn the checks.
The local community also benefits, since those paychecks help support area folks and the goods and services they offer.
In sum, this grant will certainly help the City of Okolona in a variety of important ways.
Okolona bills itself as The Little City That Does Big Things.
This Welcome Center is a Big Thing…