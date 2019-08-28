HOUSTON – The city of Houston now officially allows the sale of alcohol. The first sales took place on Thursday, Aug. 22.
In July, Houston held a special election to decide whether to allow the sale of alcohol in city limits.
Houston has been dry for decades, but a group called Houston Forward felt that should change. They got the required number of signatures on a petition, and took it before the Board of Aldermen. The board voted to hold the special election, with Alderman Frank Thomas voting against it.
In that election, an overwhelming majority voted yes.
Among stores selling alcohol, the Sprint Mart beside Wal-Mart saw a lot of business. Store manager Pam Earnest said there was a lot of traffic through the store on Thursday. “It’s been a really exciting day,” she said.
She said the store even had a few new customers, which she said is always a good thing.
She’s glad the sale of alcohol is legal now, believing it has many benefits.
“It’s a good way to bring in more revenue,” she said. “And more revenue means that I can pay my employees more.”
She added that it will bring more much-needed jobs to Houston.