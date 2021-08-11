HOUSTON • The Houston Board of Aldermen selected a design for the new park last week.
The park, which will replace the old one at Joe Briggance, will cost $200,000.
$150,000 will be supplied from Tourism money that has been earmarked for Park and Recreation.
The remaining money will come from Park and Rec budget most likely.
The Board voted to go with Moonshot Recreation, with the addition of a merry-go-round, and several factors went into the decision.
“It was right at two years ago when we started this thing,” said Caleb Tedder, a member of the Park and Rec Board when he spoke to the board. “There has been a lot of time poured into it and a lot of people have been quizzed to the point that they just wouldn’t answer my calls, but looking at the quotes that are here, based off of what we were asking for when we first started this thing, there were several priorities people gave us.”
He went on to talk about the different things people said they wanted to see.
“One, they wanted to be able to see through everything everywhere, so if somebody drives by, they want to be able to see through it and see anyone who’s on that playground; second thing, was, after looking through all these magazines, was the zip line. I took the pictures around and showed people and they were of the same opinion as I was, so it kind of fell down to two quotes that people really liked, the Burke and the Moonshot. Asking all the questions I could ask and digging, and getting people to give me their opinions, I think that, based off of the people that I talked to, it looks like the tree-top playground from Moonshot Recreation fits the bill for what people want. Most everybody’s main concern is something that’s going to be there long-term and look like it is 15 years from now.”
He said that not only is Moonshot a reputable dealer, they are also a Mississippi-Based company.
The layout will consist of age-specific areas.
One section will be for ages 2-5, and it will be closest to the pavilion, and moving away from it, towards the tennis court, will be a 6-12 area. They swings will be an all-age ares. The two zip lines will also be for all ages, and they, along with a majority of the equipment, will be handicap accessible.
This project has been two-years in the making and many, including Park and Rec Director John Gravat, are happy to see it finally coming to fruition.
“I am very happy to get that going,” said Gravat. “That’s something we’ve been working on for a long time and we need it. I’m not knocking what we already have, but this is something a lot of people have wanted, and I thank the city and the board because this is going to be a big step toward making our city look a lot better.”
He too spoke about the process behind deciding which offering to recommend to the board.
“It was kind of hard. We ended up with four different ones and we narrowed it down to the two, which is the two that actually did everything that we asked for. It was a hard decision to make, but we just felt that the decision we made fit every age group that we asked for and it’s kind of separated out just a little bit, to where it all isn’t in one big wad, and I just feel like it was more in line with what the people we interviewed, parents and kids, wanted.”
With the board having made a decision, and the funds being on hand, the order can be placed.
According to Gravat, the company estimates that it could be completed by Thanksgiving this year.