HOUSTON – The Houston Board of Aldermen discussed a potential credit for their citizens for garbage pickup that did not get fulfilled by RES in February.
“As you all know, we had the garbage situation where we didn't have anyone to pick up garbage, and now that we do have someone in place, I have gotten several calls, and I think that, if memory serves me right, when the mayor brought it to us about a credit for the citizens, my impression was you were talking about holding the bill for RES and not pay them and we'll get our money back for our credit,” said Ward 2 Alderlady Shenia K. Jones. “That, I understand, is not what you were trying to say. I do believe that we owe our citizens a credit for last month. They were getting charged a garbage fee, but no one was picking up garbage, so I do believe that our constituents deserve to have that credit for garbage pick up that we really did not pick up.”
Jones went on to make a motion that they give the citizens a $12.75 credit for the month of garbage pickup, and Ward 4 Alderlady Willie McKinney seconded it.
However, in the discussion phase of the motion, concerns arose about the legality of the move.
The concern was that the money would be from the city and not from money that was paid to RES, and therefore could be in conflict with the law.
“At this point, you're not recouping anything from RES, so it would be like just giving free money away, and that's the way I'm afraid the auditor would see it, but I can check,” said City Attorney Elizabeth Ausbern.
After this, McKinney withdrew her second and Jones, he motion, so that the subject could be broached at a later meeting after the proper research had been done.
The board discussed potentially withholding the payment to RES and using that money to fund the credit, however, Ausbern said that the only way to go about it would probably be to sue RES for a breach of contract.
“I think we have major grounds for a case,” said Mayor Stacey Parker.
The board is expected to make a decision at a later date.