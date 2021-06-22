HOUSTON • Houston Aldermen heard proposals from Belinda Stuart’s Office during a special called meeting on Tuesday, June 15.
In what was Ward 3 Alderman Frank Thomas’s last meeting on the board, they heard from Stephanie Stuart of Belinda Stuart Architecture.
The board has been searching for someone to rewrite the zoning book for the city, which contains the ordinances that the city enforces.
However, the current book was established in the 1970’s and is in, their words, desperate need of an update.
Stuart said that there are many steps in the proposal that they have the option for, however, that they really only needed the first step which is examining the book and seeing what ordinances are still viable, combining them with new ordinances that have been written and go from there building the new book as they are going.
She also presented them with a proposal for architecture services on the theater project.
The board is looking for someone to draw up potential plans and help move the project forward.
Stuart offered the board some examples of what other cities have done, using their services, with similar buildings.
There was originally going to be a proposal from the Carl Small Town Center at Mississippi State University, however, they dropped out of consideration due to staff changes making their participation impossible at the moment.
The board seemed to be impressed with the offerings, however, they elected to table the proposals for further research.
Aldermen also:
– Held a public hearing about rezoning the property near the Catholic Church from R-1 to C-3 for a new Dollar General. The rezoning will be voted on at the next meeting.
– Approved Fire Chief Jonathan Blankenship’s request to correct the rate of pay for Palmer Harmon to $9.75.
– Approved a $3,000 donation to the WIN Job Center. The vote was 3-2, with Ward 1 Alderlady Kellie Atkinson, Ward 2 Alderlady Shenia Jones and Alderman At Large Barry Springer voting yes, and Ward 3 Alderman Frank Thomas and Ward 4 Alderlady Willie McKinney voting no.
– Entered into the first of two executive sessions.
– Returned to regular session and voted unanimously to offer the job of Police Chief to Adam Harmon.
– Entered into the second executive session for potential litigation.
– Returned to regular session and heard from Harmon, who accepted the position.
– Approved advertising for full and part-time police officers and dispatchers.
– Adjourned.