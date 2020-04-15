HOUSTON -- Houston’s mayor and board of aldermen took care of the following items of business during their meeting Tuesday, April 7. All votes on various topics were unanimous unless otherwise noted.
Mayor Stacey Parker called the meeting to order via Zoom teleconference. All board members were present and accounted for. Margaret Futral, Nola Colburn, Shane Gann, and 16 others unnamed guests were online as well.
Mayor Parker gave the invocation.
During the rest of the meeting, aldermen:
--Accepted the letter that Mayor Parker detailed concerning those who are sent home with pay due to Covid – 19 issues, whether directly affected or indirectly. The letter states: “I want you to understand that you must shelter in place during the quarantine and not leave your home except in case of an emergency; otherwise, you could have to pay back any salary paid to you while quarantined.”
--Accepted minutes for March 3, 2020, March 19, 2020, and March 24, 2020.
--Approved making Mayor Stacey Parker the Applicant Agent for MEMA Federal Disaster Number 4429, declared April 23, 2019, which is in response to the Feb. 22-24, 2019 severe storms, tornadoes and flooding that struck the state. Chickasaw was one of a number of counties declared disaster areas in connection with the storm. Disaster Number 4429 authorizes public assistance in reimbursement grants to local governments and non-profit organizations for things like damage to infrastructure, debris removal and overtime to responders.
--Due to the Covid – 19 mandate to keep utilities on regardless of payment, aldermen approved waiving late fees until further notice for water and sewer.
--Tabled the code enforcement and sewer operator positions while extending the application time to the Tuesday, May 5 board meeting. It was suggested that the notice be put on the city’s Facebook page and re-run the ad in the paper.
--Tabled the sign ordinance.
--Didn’t hear anything from Park and Rec and Tourism departments.
--Heard several department reports. Fire Chief Jonathan Blankenship said the call volume is down. Mayor Parker said he spoke with a representative of Ausbern Construction about the sidewalk project. He was told due to Covid – 19 and the rain, the project is being hindered.
Mayor Parker thanked all first responders and County EMA Director Linda Griffin and MEMA. He also said that although the Governor of Mississippi had said that walking tracks “COULD (sic) be left open during the stay-at-home mandate,” he also said that the cities “COULD (sic) take further steps if they thought it was in the best interests of their citizens,” according to minutes of the meeting.
Board members thought it was in the best interests of all citizens to close the walking track and the Tanglefoot Trail along with city parks. The city has commercially disinfected all parks and storm shelters, attempting to prevent the spread of the Covid – 19 virus.
Mayor Parker said the city cares about the health of its people and those who want to exercise, but the virus can stay in the air for up to three hours, and the city must do its part to protect everyone. This also includes Legion Lake.
Mayor Parker said, “Our protection is the distance we put between us to become more as one.” He reiterated that social distancing has helped tremendously. Mayor Parker thanked the board for being the backbone for these decisions.
--Approved having Board Attorney Elizabeth Ausbern write a letter to the owner of the parking lot next to Hardee’s to let them know that they need to comply with the city ordinance for parking lots or possibly close the lot off.
--Approved paying the claims.
-- Adjourned.