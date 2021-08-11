HOUSTON • Billy Allen was the final act of the summer for the Houston Levitt Amp Concert Series, and he took the stage on Saturday night.
Allen offered his own, soulful twist on classic tunes from the likes of Michael Jackson and Tom Petty.
Allen is from Town Creek Alabama and has been singing since he was 3 years old. He has, under his belt, performances on Simon Cowell’s X Factor, and opening for various performers around the southeast.
He has honed his vocal skills as studio vocalist at the world famous FAME studios in Muscle Shoals, Alabama, where the likes of Aretha Franklin, Otis Redding, The Allman Brothers and countless others have recorded.
The series, which has been going on every Saturday since June 12, has offered a variety of acts from all different genres and each brought their own unique sound to the table.
Chickasaw Development Foundation Director Sean Johnson was the one who got the grant from the Levitt foundation to have the concerts and he hopes to do it again next summer.
“It looks like we’ll get the grant again next year, so we’re very excited about doing this again,” he said. “The second years are always bigger because more people know what to expect. Plus, by that time we should have made all the improvements to the park, including more lighting, and we’re working on getting a permanent stage built, so it should be an even bigger and better event.”
He also thanked the sponsors in the community who helped bring these shows to the community.
“We could not have done this without the help of our local sponsors, who’ve been so generous in giving of their time and money, bringing quality, free, entertainment to Houston.”