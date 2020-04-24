When I walked outside this (Friday) morning, I had but one thought… “Perfect.”
The sun was shining but not overbearing as it tends to be in the late afternoon. The air was cool and crisp, but not so cool as to require a sleeve. The birds were singing their daily chorus, singing life into the world around me, each step bringing me that much closer to the future, the steps taken, an ever-growing distant past. The grass and assorted spring flowers glistening with the moisture of the previous night's dew. The air just feels different for some unknown reason. I stop to reflect for a moment. I must have seen 100 mornings just like this one, why is it so different? The truth, I still do not know.
But something about that scene spoke to me that morning, and it whispered words of kindness and compassion in my ear to go forth and own the day, no matter what may come my way. So I took those words to heart.
I used that, and it was a wholly different day. I seemed to have been blessed with an almost perfect day, so I went with it. Things seemed to go my way, falling in place neatly so as to make a nice pathway for advancement into the unknown but exciting. That feeling of weightlessness that accompanied the perfect morning followed me throughout the day.
I wish every day could feel like this, however, to paraphrase one of my favorite people to have ever existed on this planet we call home, Bob Ross, you have to have bad times in order to enjoy the good times.
These words resonate with me. I had never really thought about it this way before, but we need balance in our lives, and good is balanced by bad. So that when we have good things, we value them infinitely more. That is the reason I think that one morning resonated with me. It was a metaphorical eye of the storm we call life, a lull. There was nothing but me and the world around me, I and only I existed in that one spot at that one place in time and it existed for me. No worries, only relief.
I hope that everyone can experience moments of clarity like this, but it is always important to remember, never take it for granted, because an almost perfect day can be eclipsed by a bad one in a moments notice.